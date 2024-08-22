The Challenge: Laurel Stucky calls Cara Maria Sorbello ‘overrated’ and addresses their situation for Season 40

As The Challenge: Battle of the Eras episodes air, viewers see castmates reunite and rehash some of their rivalries.

One of those rivalries has continued throughout the franchise’s history, from MTV’s series to a recent spin-off.

Laurel Stucky and Cara Maria Sorbello were at odds during the fourth season of Paramount+’s All Stars 4 despite their apparent bonding as friends.

They competed against one another in the final, with Laurel reaching the finish line ahead of her rival.

With that, she congratulated Cara on her second-place finish, but the footage presented on Paramount+ throughout the season opened Cara’s eyes to her castmate.

Subscribe to our The Challenge newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

During a recent interview, Laurel spoke about her situation with her fellow Fresh Meat star, indicating that they had apologized, but their fractured friendship remained unresolved.

Laurel commented how her feud and rivalry began with Cara Maria Sorbello

Former Big Brother: Over the Top and The Challenge star Morgan Willett hosts a podcast, Off the Rails, and recently featured her good friend Laurel as a guest. During part of the episode, Morgan asked Laurel how the feud or rivalry between her and Cara Maria began.

“It should be obvious. She wants to beat me, and she can’t,” the All Stars 4 winner said regarding the feud.

Laurel indicated, “All [Cara] talks about” is beating her, hinting that she’s obsessed with her.

“It gets complicated when she takes the game into describing [someone’s] character. To me, I don’t really think she has a good grasp on separating the show [from real life],” she said.

“At the end of the day, it’s a game. I’m playing a game,” Laurel said regarding the competition show.

Laurel addressed the situation with her and Cara for Season 40

Morgan asked Laurel if she could share anything about the “status” of her and Cara’s situation.

She said they were talking on the phone before going onto Challenge 40, and “there were some apologies made.”

“I had asked her if she could apologize for some of the words that she used that really hurt my feelings,” Laurel said,

Laurel mentioned that she told Cara she never called her a “fool” when Cara was dating Abram Boise. Cara’s hurtful words may have been about Laurel rekindling her romantic connection with castmate Nicole Zanatta during All Stars 4.

Laurel revealed that Cara wouldn’t apologize for what she said to her and that she likely “turned her [off]” about working things out with her.

“Then we get on the plane, and I’m like, ‘There you are again,'” she said regarding the flight to Vietnam for Season 40.

Laurel talks about the current status of her relationship with Cara Maria pic.twitter.com/MgBh7hrDqk — Ryan John (@RyanJohn___) August 20, 2024

In addition to those remarks, Laurel participated in a rapid-fire Q&A session on Morgan’s podcast. Morgan asked her to name the most underrated competitor on The Challenge.

“I’ll just say it. Cara,” Laurel said after thinking about it for a few moments.

The Challenge Season 40 trailer hinted at new drama between them

“What’s the last thing that pissed you off?” Morgan asked during part of the podcast, but Laurel said she couldn’t reveal it.

“I know what it is,” Morgan claimed, which may suggest she learned about something that happened in Season 40.

In a trailer for the show, viewers got a glimpse of an intense scene featuring multiple cast members. At the heart of the scene was Laurel screaming at Cara and her castmate in tears as others stood between them.

“Don’t ever accuse me of anything again, Cara!” Laurel yelled at her from just a few feet away.

It’s unknown what that scene involves, but it could be more of what reignited the feud between these former friends and teammates, who are now fierce rivals.

The Challenge: Battle of the Eras airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.