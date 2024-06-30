The Challenge’s Melissa Reeves reveals heartbreaking loss: ‘How is this real’

The Challenge star Melissa Reeves is mourning a difficult loss she recently experienced.

On Saturday, she shared a heartbreaking update indicating that her mother died.

As of this writing, details are unknown about the circumstances of her mother’s death.

Melissa previously indicated disappointment with her mother’s alcohol issues and her absence from her life.

In Saturday’s Instagram post, the MTV star expressed her sorrow and disbelief over the loss.

She uploaded a photo of herself smiling, side-by-side with her mother, as they stood before red flowers and other decorations.

“I want to die. How is this real. How are you gone. I feel like I’m living a nightmare. I want my mum back,” she captioned her post.

Melissa previously expressed sorrow over her mom’s absence from her life

Melissa also shared a friend’s Instagram Story post remembering her mother and commenting about the difficult loss.

“Devastated about the loss of our beautiful Margie Reeves RIEP Marg will never forget how kind and welcoming you always made me feel, or the way you used to call me your black son no more hurt or suffering,” text on the IG Story photo said.

Melissa previously alluded to her mother choosing alcohol over her and her daughter.

Over two years ago, she shared a Mother’s Day Instagram post showing her baby daughter, Vienna, and indicated it was an emotional time for her due to her mom’s absence from her life.

“Mother’s Day gets to me every year. I end up having a little cry because my mum is nowhere to be seen at any important point in my life. She’s always chosen alcohol over me & now Vienna too,” Melissa’s caption said.

“I’m so happy I have this little chunky chops to be the best mum I can to 💓,” she wrote.

Melissa’s co-stars from The Challenge reacted to her loss

After appearing in multiple seasons of MTV’s The Challenge, Melissa developed many friendships with castmates from the show. Many of them expressed their condolences and showed support in the comments of her recent Instagram post.

“Mel, I am so sorry. I wish I could give you a giant hug. Sending you love & light as you navigate this unimaginable loss & grief,” Veronica Portillo commented.

“Sending so many prayers and so much love your way,” Paulie Calafiore wrote.

“Mel I am so f****n sorry for your loss stay strong I promise you she’s looking down on you,” Nicole Zanatta commented.

“I’m so sorry for your loss!” Melissa’s Season 39 castmate and showmance, Kyland Young, wrote.

“Oh my god no mel im so sorry. I cant imagine the pain. Im so sorry. Sending you all my love,” Cara Maria Sorbello wrote.

Melissa, a former Ex on the Beach UK cast member, appeared in four seasons of MTV’s The Challenge. She reached the final during her third season, Total Madness. She withdrew when she could no longer continue because, unbeknownst to her, she was pregnant while filming.

In 2020, she gave birth to her daughter, Vienna, and was away from MTV’s show for several seasons while raising her. Melissa returned for her fourth season, The Challenge: Battle For a New Champion, which finished airing earlier this year.

The Challenge: Battle of the Eras premieres Wednesday, August 14 at 8/7c on MTV.