The Challenge: Melissa Reeves warns Season 39 castmates: ‘Cancel your trip to the reunion’

The Challenge Season 39 featured the return of former finalist Melissa Reeves, who appeared alongside her close friend Tula “Big T” Fazakerley.

Their time on the season was shorter than they probably hoped due to some castmates forming an alliance that chose to send them into elimination repeatedly.

In Episode 8, viewers watched as The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies winner Kaycee Clark sent Big T home.

One episode later, it was another women’s elimination as Ride or Dies winner Tori Deal arrived and officially eliminated Melissa from the game.

During that same episode, Melissa felt that her castmate Asaf Goren betrayed her as they’d bonded over being parents who were both on The Challenge 39.

However, Asaf flipped things when he and two castmates won the daily challenge, as they nominated Melissa for elimination.

Melissa calls out Season 39 castmates ahead of reunion

In a social media post shared by @mtvtheechallenge Instagram account, Melissa seemed fired up ahead of a potential reunion for The Challenge: Battle For a New Champion.

“Oh I wish I could spill the gossip I just got. The word sneaky snake will not even cover what I found out. I CAN NOT WAIT for the reunion. If you’ve done something you know I won’t like. Cancel your trip to the reunion because you’re gonna regret. Your reputation is dead,” she wrote.

A swipe on the post reveals another message in which Melissa again calls out Asaf, claiming he “manipulated” her by using the fact she missed her daughter back home.

“That argument could have been asaf and Zara [Zoffany] having my back. It could have been 2 against 1. But no back to elimination I go,” she wrote.

Melissa didn’t elaborate on who she was referring to from the cast, but it could be several of her castmates, including Asaf, Corey Lay, and Ravyn Rochelle.

Viewers saw Melissa throw a drink in Ravyn’s face at the club during a heated argument about getting put into elimination.

During another moment, Corey admitted to Big T and Melissa he’d been pretending to be working with them to gain their trust and get information. However, he said he wasn’t working with them but with a different alliance.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Melissa called out Corey’s creepy activity that involved taking a photo of Big T without her wig.

Melissa says she and Big T ‘did nothing wrong’ despite their castmate’s claims

In another message on social media, Melissa reacted to Asaf, claiming that she and Big T lied to him and “many other people throughout the whole season.”

“There’s a reason why everyone wanted them out, it doesn’t matter how good the editing is doing for them. They chose the path of causing drama for clout to maybe get a call back,” he tweeted.

As seen in the second screenshot shared by @mtvtheechallenge, castmate Ravyn liked Asaf’s message.

“Why’s this little boy still talking,” Melissa asked in her post, adding, “He’s trying to dig himself out of the hole he created. We did nothing wrong this season apart from have loyalty.”

As mentioned, Melissa and Big T were the two most recent cast members eliminated from the show by former champions. However, a larger alliance sent them into the eliminations, including Olivia Kaiser, Michele Fitzgerald, Jay Starrett, Corey, Ed Eason, Nurys Mateo, and others.

As of this writing, it’s unknown if there is a reunion for The Challenge Season 39, as there have yet to be any official announcements or rumors about when and where it will occur.

The Challenge: Battle For a New Champion airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.