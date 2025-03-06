The Challenge fans blast All Stars Rivals season as ‘worst ever’ after ‘stupid’ twist reveal

Fans of The Challenge expressed their criticisms and frustrations over the All Stars Rivals season on MTV.

The latest installment of the spin-off has paired rival teammates, including strange combinations of teams of a man and woman, or two men, or two women, all competing against each other.

Among them are teams with notable feuds, such as Veronica Portillo and Katie Cooley or Faysal “Fessy” Shafaat and Amber Borzotra.

Other teams, like Devin Walker and Leroy Garrett or Adam Larson and Steve Meinke, feature confusing newer rivalries.

However, many of the rivals seem to have easily put aside their differences to work toward trying to win the main prize: a share of the first-place cash.

Subscribe to our The Challenge newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

A recent teaser clip for a new episode of All Stars Rivals gave fans room to share why they were disappointed in the latest spin-off season.

All Stars Rivals clip features TJ revealing a twist

In a previous episode of All Stars Rivals, viewers saw Adam and Steve send home Devin and Leroy after winning another elimination at The Arena. Devin and Leroy were Star holders, meaning the Star was no longer theirs.

In a new sneak-peek clip for Rivals, host TJ Lavin spoke to the Challengers at the latest daily challenge. He revealed the fourth and final Star would be up for grabs for whoever won the daily event.

TJ clarified that it would go to the “first-place team out of all the non-Star holders would receive that fourth and final Star.”

He said that the team would still be eligible to go into the elimination, though. If a team holding the Star won the daily, they’d remain safe from elimination and get to choose a team to go into the elimination.

TJ presented how to play the daily challenge, Playing Dirty, which involved ladders, slides, and other course structures the players had to navigate over and in water.

The objective was to climb the ladder and slide down the wide slide covered with colorful mud. Each time a player slid down that slide into the water below, they would wipe or wash some of that mud away to reveal symbols underneath.

After they revealed all symbols, they had to swim to a solving station to solve a word puzzle based on the symbols they’d revealed on the slide. The first team to correctly figure out their word would win the daily challenge.

Fans shared criticisms about All Stars Rivals season and twist

In the Instagram comment section, The Challenge fans sounded off about the Rivals season airing on MTV. Many were displeased with how the season has been so far.

One commenter wrote, “This has been such a boring season,” while another posted it’s “The Worst All Stars Ever Right On MTV Too.”

Another called out MTV and The Challenge for advertising the spin-off in the manner they did.

“Why did they advertise it as oh these big rivals and not a single one of them are even fighting with each other?” the commenter asked.

“Melissa [Reeves] rolling her eyes at Nicole [Zanatta] is all we’re getting. Ashley threw a crying fit when she was on, who cares?” the individual asked.

Several critics blasted the twist in the preview clip as “stupid” or a “cowardess way to get a star.”

Fans of The Challenge weigh in. Pic credit: @thechallenge/Instagram

In All Stars 4, Stars were also part of the game. However, teams mostly had to win them by winning in the elimination. There were also twists, such as a Star-holder player getting to steal someone’s Star and giving it to another castmate if they won the elimination.

The Stars allowed individuals to qualify for TJ’s final and came into play during the final. As players got eliminated during the final, they could pass their Star over to another castmate, boosting their chances to win the final.

Multi-time Challenge winner Laurel Stucky received the most advantage because many people awarded her their Stars as they left the final, and she ended up the spin-off season’s winner.

The Challenge: All Stars Rivals airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.