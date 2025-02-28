The Challenge’s Devin Walker calls out several ‘bottom-of-the-barrel’ All Stars Rivals castmates

According to Devin Walker, several castmates from The Challenge: All Stars Rivals didn’t deserve to be on the show.

A recent episode on MTV featured Devin and his Rivals teammate, Leroy Garrett, finding out that Leroy’s friend Dario Medrano suggested the daily challenge winners send them into elimination.

That created an intense argument between Devin and Dario, with each trash-talking the other for some drama during the episode.

While Devin believed that Frank Sweeney and Sam McGinn, the daily challenge winners, wouldn’t send him and Leroy in at The Arena, it’s precisely what they did.

The pair faced returning elimination competitors Adam Larson and Steve Meinke, who were victorious again.

Following Devin and Leroy’s aired elimination, Devin shared his thoughts about what went down and the names of two castmates he believes didn’t deserve to be called All Stars.

Devin blasts Rivals castmates as ‘bottom-of-the-barrel Challengers’

While talking to Parade’s Mike Bloom, Devin revealed that he was “shocked” when he got on the bus at the airport to see some of his castmates for Rivals. And it’s no surprise that his rival from the recent Rivals episode made his list of castmates unworthy of being on All Stars.

“Dario and Ashley [Kelsey] are not All Stars. That is absurd. I’m sorry; that’s absurd. That is bottom of the barrel. Those aren’t even middle-tier challengers. Those are bottom-of-the-barrel Challengers. We could go down the list. I don’t want to offend too many people,” he said.

He added that while he doesn’t think Veronica Portillo is “particularly good at the game anymore,” she’s still worthy of being on All Stars. Devin also named Leroy, Nany Gonzalez, and Frank, among others, whom he considers worthy.

Of those individuals, Frank and Veronica have each won at least one previous season. While Nany and Leroy have not won a season, they’ve reached the final multiple times and battled through many eliminations.

It’s also worth noting that Ashley won Battle of the Seasons alongside her Real World: San Diego castmates, Frank, Sam, and Zach Nichols. Dario competed in four seasons of MTV’s competition series and never reached a final.

“You’re getting the same title as these people,” Devin said about Ashley and Dario’s inclusion in the cast compared to castmates like Veronica, Leroy, Nany, and Frank.

“You’ve done not even close to what they’ve done. It’s hard for me to wrap my mind around that. Not to mention they’re just boring. They’re just boring people in general. If you’re going to be an ulcer, at least be entertaining,” he said.

Devin said he had to explain rivalry to Leroy

One contention some fans have with the pairs on All Stars Rivals is that some of them seem forced or don’t make sense. As Devin told Parade, even his teammate didn’t realize what their rivalry was about.

“He was legit baffled. If you remember, it was Double Agents. It was Leroy’s retirement season. And him and Kam [Williams] ran that game from a bunk bed so masterfully that I was just collateral damage on a long list of people that were lied to. So he legitimately didn’t even remember doing anything that would constitute us as rivals,” Devin explained.

“It’s hard to be mad at somebody who doesn’t even think they’ve done anything wrong to you. I couldn’t,” he shared.

Devin also said that Leroy spent lots of time trying to win The Challenge for many seasons, so he had an easy time forgiving him.

However, he doesn’t seem ready to forgive Sam or Dario anytime soon after their involvement in his Rivals elimination.

The Challenge: All Stars Rivals airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.