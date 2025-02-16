The Challenge’s Frank Sweeney Fox receives praise from former castmate for ‘carrying’ All Stars 5

Many fans are taking notice of Frank Sweeney Fox’s return to The Challenge. He’s considered one of the early standouts on All Stars Rivals.

The Challenge winner and two-time finalist hadn’t appeared in a season since 2014’s Free Agents.

For the All Stars 5 season, he learned that he and former Real World: San Diego castmate Sam McGinn would be teammates, forcing them to work together.

While Frank realized Sam had limitations in specific physical tasks due to a lack of conditioning or training, he still found ways to control the game.

That included a big move to get castmates KellyAnne Judd and Sylvia Elsrode sent into elimination and ultimately sent home.

Frank’s other former castmate, Zach Nichols, recently praised him during an episode of The Zach Nichols Podcast.

Zach praised Frank for his early All Stars 5 performance

During a clip from Episode 93 of Zach’s podcast, the former Battle of the Seasons winner spoke highly of his castmate.

“Love Frank. Frank is carrying- Well, let’s be honest, it’s multiple people. Adam [Larson], Steve [Meinke], Frank. Trying to think. No, that’s pretty much it. [They’re] pretty much carrying this season,” Zach said.

“100 percent,” Zach’s co-host Pierre Bacall said, adding, “Frank is the star of All Stars 5, and I’m here for it.”

In particular, Zach said he was impressed by the power of Frank’s political game when he had “zero athletic credibility or currency” during All Stars due to Frank and Sam’s poor performances in the early daily events.

In a recent episode of the MTV spin-off show, Frank suggested to daily challenge winners Leroy Garrett and Devin Walker that they send KellyAnne Judd and Sylvia Elsrode into the elimination.

That planted idea worked, as Devin and Leroy did just that during their announcement at The Arena. A few moments later, the cast watched Adam and Steve defeat the women’s duo, sending them home.

Zach said he believes that The Challenge has continued calling Frank since his last season of the show, but he just hasn’t participated.

That would seemingly include Battle of the Eras, the epic 40-person cast that featured plenty of former winners. However, none of The Battle of the Seasons winners were participants.

Fans are also loving Frank’s return to The Challenge

In the Instagram comment section for Zach’s podcast clip, many fans agreed that it was great to see Frank as part of the competition show again.

One commenter posted, “Ready for Frank to return to flagship. But All-Star got that old school vibe even with the new school casting on it.”

Another wrote, “Frank is HILARIOUS. Referring to himself as daddy had me dying.”

Frank only appeared in three seasons of MTV’s competition series. After winning The Challenge: Battle of the Seasons with Real World roommates Sam, Zach, and Ashley Kelsey, he returned for Rivals II on MTV.

During that season, Frank partnered with another legend, Johnny Bananas, but the duo finished as runner-ups in the final to rivals Chris “CT” Tamburello and Wes Bergmann.

Frank’s third MTV season was Rivals II, which got cut short due to his medical disqualification from the show for a contagious viral infection.

Viewers are ready to see how far Frank’s social game and in-house strategies can bring him and Sam in All Stars Rivals.

The Challenge: All Stars Rivals airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.