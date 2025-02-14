The Challenge star KellyAnne Judd denies All Stars 5 castmate’s claims she was ‘rude to production’

During a live post-show chat, KellyAnne Judd got into a heated conversation with her castmate from The Challenge: All Stars Rivals over claims about her behavior during filming.

KellyAnne is appearing in her fourth season of the spinoff and is in the cast after a brief appearance in MTV’s Battle of the Eras.

With the Rivals theme, she’s teamed up with Sylvia Elsrode, a castmate she feuded with during All Stars 3.

While they got on the same page during their latest season, KellyAnne’s castmate, Frank Sweeney, called out issues with her behavior.

Their argument arrived after a recent episode on the show where Frank acted as if he were concerned about Kelly staying with him in the game. However, in his confessional interview, he admitted that he didn’t care about any of his castmates.

Subscribe to our The Challenge newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

While on a video chat to discuss what happened in Episode 3, KellyAnne fired back at Frank for claiming she treated production rudely.

KellyAnne didn’t like Frank’s claims about her behavior on All Stars 5

KellyAnne, Frank, and their All Stars 5 castmates, Ashley Kelsey and Adam Larson, appeared on a live video discussion. A fan uploaded a screen recording of their conversation featuring KellyAnne and Frank discussing their feud from filming.

The clip begins with KellyAnne indicating she never would’ve done what Frank did to her and Sylvia- suggesting to daily challenge winners Devin Walker and Leroy Garrett to send them into elimination.

However, she said she understood because it’s a move in the game, and “it’s totally fine.”

“I wasn’t rude to production,” she then told Frank during the live chat, mentioning there were only two times that may have seemed like she was rude.

She explained that one was when she advised production to keep castmate Turabi “Turbo” Camkiran away from the cast since he was “super sick” and would get others sick. KellyAnne claimed they didn’t keep him away, and others got sick.

KellyAnne said the other time she might have been perceived as rude to production was when she called them out for having the cast do so many physical challenges. She said she felt it was “unfair” to have teams of men paired with men compete against women paired with women.

“And I wasn’t rude. I was communicating that that bothered me,” she told Frank, adding that she’s “done that to Justin Booth and other people as well.”

“That wasn’t me being rude. So I don’t appreciate when I’ve given you grace and forgiveness in my heart for you to go on here and shame me. It’s just not cute, and it hurts me,” she said.

KellyAnne says she and Frank cleared things up

Frank apologized, saying it wasn’t his intention to hurt her feelings, but he also perceived other events as her being rude. He said that one instance involved her demanding that they have particular foods available due to her dietary needs for a health issue.

“I don’t eat meat either. I get it, but I wasn’t b****ing at everybody about it,” he said.

“It’s not a choice. My autoimmune disease that’s not a choice, doll. That’s not, and I’m not gonna feel shamed by it,” she said.

Frank said that could be true, but other people seemed to feel she was being rude, too.

“I don’t honestly care what other people think when it comes to my health issues,” KellyAnne fired back before the clip ended.

While things got heated on their live chat, KellyAnne later indicated that she and Frank had discussed things further after they had ended the video chat with fans and that they were “fine.”

In her X comment, KellyAnne also said that even though it took production “a couple of days” due to “catering issues,” they were able to accommodate her dietary requests.

KellyAnne shared her thoughts. Pic credit: @KellyAnneJudd/X

Meanwhile, KellyAnne won’t be appearing in any upcoming All Stars Rivals episodes, as thanks to Frank’s suggestion to Devin and Leroy, KellyAnne and Sylvia got eliminated in Episode 3.

The Challenge: All Stars Rivals airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.