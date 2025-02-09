The Challenge stars Cory Wharton and Paulie Calafiore slam All Stars 5 cast after poor performance

The newest season of The Challenge: All Stars features the most unique cast so far, but some of their former castmates aren’t too impressed.

Recent remarks from Cory Wharton and Paulie Calafiore blasted many of the All Stars Rivals cast members after seeing them in action- or their inaction.

As of this writing, only two episodes of All Stars 5 have aired on MTV. Episode 2 featured a daily challenge involving heights.

Viewers have seen multiple cast members struggle to participate in those tasks, including OGs Katie Cooley and Darrell Taylor.

Therefore, it might not be surprising that Katie did not participate in the second All Stars Rivals daily.

Subscribe to our The Challenge newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

However, the surprise for viewers was how many cast members participated in and completed that daily challenge.

Not many All Stars 5 teams competed in the Edge of Glory challenge

In All Stars 5, Episode 2, host TJ Lavin revealed to The Challengers how to win Edge of Glory, the second daily challenge of their season. It involved teammates going out on a plank that extended off the side of a tall building in Vietnam.

Their objective was for one team member to get close to the end of the plank and their teammate to hold a rope anchoring them. The teammate then tried to lower their partner to retrieve multiple flags hanging ahead.

Many cast members didn’t love being up on the tall building from the start. In the episode, viewers saw multiple teams refusing to participate. Among them were Aneesa Ferreira with Ashley Mitchell, Jonna Mannion with Beth Stolarczyk, and KellyAnne Judd with Sylvia Elsrode.

At least a few teams competed, though. The teams of Adam Larson with Steve Meinke, Da’Vonne Rogers with Shane Landrum, and Amber Borzotra with Faysal “Fessy” Shafaat attempted to win.

Rain dampened things, and TJ spoke with the Challengers inside. Three teams had not had an opportunity to participate and received the option to come back the next day to try to win the daily.

The teams of Devin Walker with Leroy Garrett, Nany Gonzalez with Turabi “Turbo” Camkiran, and Melissa Reeves with Nicole Zanatta said they’d rather not.

At the end of the event, TJ declared Amber and Fessy as the daily challenge winners, with very little competition to worry about.

Cory and Paulie called out the All Stars competitors

Cory Wharton and Paulie Calafiore are fresh off appearances on The Challenge: Battle of the Eras, Season 40 of MTV’s longtime competition series. Cory nearly reached another final but lost in a tough elimination matchup against a determined Derek Chavez.

On the social media platform X, Cory expressed his disappointment in what he saw on All Stars 5.

“If you are on a show CALLED THE CHALLENGE you are expected to be challenged. Can’t stand when ppl don’t participate, Definitely should be a penalty. Just goes to show that All Stars isn’t on the same level as the flagship. POINT BLANK PERIOD,” he wrote.

Cory shares his thoughts. Pic credit: @CoryWharton/X.com

During the season, viewers saw Paulie lose in an early elimination to former finalist Theo Campbell in a Hall Brawl.

After the recent All Stars 5 episode, he took to X to criticize cast members for their lack of participation.

“Honestly, I never wanna hear a thing about any performances I’ve had. One thing I’ve NEVER done is quit. Only 3 teams actually attempting a daily (minus the teams who couldn’t) is EMBARRASSING and what’s more embarrassing is any Challenger ok with that,” Paulie said.

He praised former CBS Big Brother stars Da’Vonne, Amber, and Fessy for participating.

“Shoutout to my CBS fam for ACTUALLY doing it. I just know @DaVonneDianne_ was terrified and STILL didn’t just quit. @fessyfitness and @amberborzotra HANDLED THAT with no fear. At least we got some drama from it though so I can’t be completely disappointed,” he wrote on X.

Paulie responds on X. Pic credit: @PaulCalafiore_/X

Paulie appeared in multiple seasons of The Challenge, including Final Reckoning and War of the Worlds 2, where he reached the final.

Fans often remind Paulie that he seemed to run out of energy during the WOTW 2 final. However, Paulie’s castmate Zach Nichols also shared he had serious medical issues from that particular final, requiring hospitalization and treatment.

The Challenge: All Stars Rivals airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.