The Challenge star Jonna Mannion calls out All Stars castmates for inaccurate Rivals scoop

Jonna Mannion called out several of her castmates from The Challenge: All Stars for details they gave her on the Rivals season.

On the show, cast members partner with castmates who have a rivalry or feud with them. Some of these castmates are individuals they never wanted to see again.

That was Beth Stolarczyk for Jonna due to her putting Jonna’s alleged infidelity on blast during a previous All Stars season.

Despite their differences, the two-time All Stars winner wanted to try to work with Beth to win a third season of the spinoff.

In a spoiler alert, things didn’t go well for them. They were the first team eliminated, losing to Adam Larson and Steve Meinke.

Jonna recently explained that she had no idea Beth would participate in All Stars 5 due to a few castmates.

Jonna said she thought Beth wasn’t part of All Stars 5

According to Jonna, several All Stars Rivals castmates are on her “s*** list” due to inaccurate pregame details.

“That’s why I have such an awkward response to TJ,” she said on the Zach Nichols Podcast about learning Beth was her teammate.

“Really, what I should have said is, ‘Man, I thought you hated quitters, TJ. Why the f*** is she here?’” Jonna said.

She spoke about how many The Challenge stars converse before filming to figure out the latest theme or who else will be there.

She indicated that castmates Kelly Anne Judd and Katie Cooley both informed her Beth wouldn’t be there for this All Stars 5.

Jonna Mannion appeared on The Zach Nichols Podcast after her aired All Stars elimination. Pic credit: @zachnicholspodcast/Instagram

“I have two people that are now on my s*** list,” Jonna said, adding, “Two cast members who specifically told me- I have receipts…’Beth isn’t going.'”

According to Jonna, they told her Beth couldn’t go because she could not secure childcare for the summer while filming.

Jonna said Katie and KellyAnne assured her not to worry, as someone else would probably be her rival teammate. She assumed that since Devin Walker was there and was part of the effort to get rid of her on The Challenge 40, they’d be rivals.

“I didn’t know [Beth] was gonna be there. They flew us on separate planes,” Jonna told Zach and his co-host.

She also indicated that she loves KellyAnne and Katie, so they’re probably not truly castmates she’s upset with.

KellyAnne also thought she’d have a different Rivals partner.

KellyAnne left a comment on the Zach Nichols podcast clip. KellyAnne said she thought Beth wouldn’t be there since she specifically told her she wouldn’t be going to All Stars 5. Additionally, KellyAnne figured Tina Barta would partner with Beth if she happened to go for some reason.

“Yeah Beth told me she was not going. And then I guess she was able to get a sitter or something and then she came. But at one point, we didn’t know if Tina was going and I figured if Beth did go, she would be with Tina,” KellyAnne commented.

“I thought I would be with Jonna, and I did not think that Sylvia [Elsrode] would be able to go because I knew she had just had a baby,” she said.

Kelly comments on the podcast. Pic credit: @zachnicholspodcast/Instagram

As mentioned, Beth and Jonna went home early after failing to compete in the daily challenge and then losing in the season’s first elimination.

Many other cast members didn’t participate, but the daily winners, Faysal Shafaat and Amber Borzotra decided that sending Jonna and Beth into The Arena elimination made the most sense for their game.

While Beth said she and Jonna would be in touch after their exit, Jonna didn’t seem to share those sentiments in her confessional interviews.

Near the end of that episode, viewers saw KellyAnne and Sylvia argue during a heated sit-down conversation. They exploded at one another until several castmates intervened.

While fans questioned some of the rivalries on All Stars 5, The Challenge production seemingly found a way to get under the skin of some cast members with their pairings based on the surprise factor.

The Challenge: All Stars Rivals airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.