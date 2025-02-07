The Challenge’s Beth Stolarczyk blasts All Stars ‘cheater’ castmate: ‘She never took responsibility’

Beth Stolarczyk is fresh off another appearance in The Challenge: All Stars, this time returning for a Rivals-themed installment.

Like her previous stints on the show, based on MTV’s OG Challengers, Beth had another exit ahead of reaching a final.

The show’s format involved cast members teaming up with castmates they’ve feuded with or had some rivalry with, so The Challenge partnered Beth with Jonna Mannion.

While they first appeared as All Stars castmates on the debut season, Beth ignited their feud on Season 3 when she called out Jonna for allegedly cheating with castmate MJ Garrett.

Despite Beth’s attempts to bring Jonna down, The Real World: Cancun star emerged as a winner for her second-straight All Stars season.

However, Beth recently commented about her and Jonna’s brief run on All Stars 5, calling out her “cheater” castmate and suggesting she was fake to her during their chats.

Beth calls Jonna a ‘cheater’ and ‘not trustworthy’

Beth believes she made the “best of it” regarding working with Jonna, even though she didn’t want to be her teammate. She said Jonna said one thing in their one-to-one conversations and another for the cameras, which shows her “character” and that she’s “not a trustworthy person.”

“I took responsibility for my actions, but she never took responsibility for her actions, instead wanting to blame me for her problems in her life, when really she needs to have a reality check and take responsibility for her actions,” she said.

“I was 100 percent honest, and I was going to try and be the best partner that I could be,” she shared with Entertainment Weekly.

Beth described how she thought she and Jonna “had a lot of really great communication” during the All Stars 5 filming but reiterated that Jonna never took responsibility for her part.

“We were trying to learn more about each other and how we work, what our strengths and weaknesses are, and we promised each other that we weren’t going to go running around the house so we cannot be the first ones called out — which we were anyway!” she said.

Beth said she and Jonna became friends during All Stars 5

In the premiere episode of All Stars Rivals, viewers saw Beth and Jonna sit down to discuss the issue at the center of their feud. Jonna expressed that she was hurt and confused by Beth calling her out as a cheater during All Stars 3. Jonna suggested it was malicious for her castmate to do to a fellow wife and mother.

Episode 2 featured what looked like a breakthrough moment in their feud as Jonna comforted Beth during a daily challenge atop a 55-story building in Vietnam. It involved one partner leaning off the edge of a plank to grab several flags as their teammate held a rope attached to them and lowered them forward.

Initially, Beth was in tears and didn’t want to compete, but Jonna sat down with her and seemed to convince her to participate.

“I don’t really trust Beth. I came to this season because I really really want that third win,” Jonna said.

Beth ultimately refused to participate in the daily event, which upset Jonna, who wanted to compete.

“Why are you even here? Why are you here?” Jonna asked in a confessional interview about the daily challenge after mocking Beth’s crying during the event.

That led to them being amongst the eligible teams for elimination. The daily challenge winners Amber Borzotra and Faysal Shafaat, chose Jonna and Beth to face Adam Larson and Steve Meinke.

In a spoiler alert, Adam and Steve defeated them in Pole Position, ending Jonna’s chances of winning her third All Stars season.

During the pair’s final words after being eliminated, Beth said that since they had become friends, “the possibilities are endless.”

“Beth and I came in as rivals, and you know we had a lot to figure out. In the short time we’ve been here, I think we squashed it. We came together and tried to work together as a team,” Jonna said.

Beth indicated they’d “definitely stay in touch” once they returned home.

“I’ve got Jonna’s number, and I’m definitely going to keep in touch with her,” Beth said, chuckling.

However, Jonna said in a confessional near the end of the episode that she didn’t ever want to see Beth again as she wasn’t her “cup of tea” as a person.

The Challenge: All Stars Rivals airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.