The Challenge rumors: Former show winner reveals several cast members who got calls for Season 40

The Challenge Season 39 hasn’t premiered yet, and calls for MTV’s Season 40 are underway.

Season 39, Battle For a New Champion, will feature a unique theme featuring only non-winners of the show trying to become first-time champions of the competition series.

With that, there won’t be many all-time greats from MTV in the main cast, although some will return as mercenary types to try to beat cast members in eliminations.

Meanwhile, many fans speculate that Season 40 could be the last to air on MTV as the series shifts toward CBS and streaming services like Paramount Plus.

There are high hopes that the 40th season could also be stacked with the cast, featuring only finalists and former champions.

Subscribe to our The Challenge newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox.

However, recent rumors suggest it could be a return to form, as several individuals who have appeared on the show and haven’t won were seemingly contacted.

The Challenge winner says castmate ‘definitely got the call’

In the older seasons of The Challenge, MTV stars ruled the show, as cast members only came from shows such as The Real World, Road Rules, and Fresh Meat. It eventually branched out to include individuals from shows like Ex on the Beach and Are You the One?, also from MTV.

However, then cast members started to arrive from Survivor and Big Brother, much to the chagrin of some longtime Challenge fans.

Some of the CBS stars who’ve become Challenge regulars include Michele Fitzgerald, Jay Starrett, Paulie Calafiore, Faysal “Fessy” Shafaat, and Josh Martinez. Michele and Jay will return for Season 39, but Josh and Fessy aren’t in the cast.

Based on a recent podcast clip from former show winner Zach Nichols, he believes his castmate Josh “definitely got the call” for Season 40.

In a funny rant, Zach says one can tell when someone is preparing for the show based on them sharing lots of workout footage and things about their diet on social media.

“They start posting a bunch of gym Instagram Stories, like, ‘Oh, just decided to do a 12-hour workout today. Just because you know, health,’” Zach joked.

“In the gym today at 4 a.m., also in the gym at 11 a.m., and in the gym at 5 p.m. No reason…Oh, here’s 12 egg whites,” Zach said about castmates sharing their intense workouts and diets.

Zach said another Big Brother star told him they got the call

His good friends aren’t far behind when Josh is involved in The Challenge. Based on another clip, Zach revealed that Faysal “Fessy” Shafaat told him he received the call.

Zach didn’t elaborate beyond that but indicated he didn’t get a call himself. That lines up with what’s going on in his life. He’s already a father of two with his wife, former Challenge finalist Jenna Compono. They’re currently expecting a third child together.

Josh and Fessy currently appear on The Challenge: USA 2, which airs weekly on CBS. They were part of the show’s Big Brother stars along with new and returning reality TV stars from Survivor and Amazing Race.

In addition, six MTV Challengers joined this season: Tori Deal, Johnny Bananas, Cory Wharton, Amanda Garcia, Wes Bergmann, and Jonna Mannion. In a spoiler, Josh and Fessy are nearing the final, which would be Josh’s first and Fessy’s third in their Challenge careers. Neither has won the show yet.

As of this writing, it’s unknown when Season 40 will begin filming and when it might air. Fans are hoping for a big season but are still waiting for The Challenge: All Stars 4 on Paramount Plus sometime after Season 39 finishes on MTV.

The Challenge Season 39 premieres Wednesday, October 25 at 8/7c on MTV.