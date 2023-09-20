The Challenge star Cory Wharton calls out MTV for The Traitors 2 casting situation

Cory Wharton is known for his appearances on multiple reality TV shows, but there was another show he wanted to be part of that he was told he couldn’t participate in.

The 32-year-old is currently on The Challenge: USA 2, a CBS spinoff version of the MTV competition series he’s been on for multiple seasons.

In addition, viewers have regularly seen him show up on seasons of MTV’s Teen Mom, where he shares a child with cast member Cheyenne Floyd and two children with Taylor Selfridge.

While Monsters and Critics reported he was interested in possibly appearing on Big Brother, another show is filming soon that Cory wanted a part in.

He recently took to social media to seemingly express frustration over the casting situation for The Traitors 2, which will feature four MTV stars from The Challenge, two of whom are Cory’s longtime castmates.

Based on his message, he was told he couldn’t participate in the Peacock reality TV contest and didn’t seem too pleased.

Cory says he was told he couldn’t appear in The Traitors 2

On Tuesday, Monsters and Critics reported that four individuals from MTV’s The Real World and The Challenge were rumored cast members filming The Traitors 2. Among them was Cory’s castmate from the USA 2 spinoff, Johnny Bananas.

However, Cory was not among them, and he reacted to the rumors by posting a rant on Twitter, aka X.

“Crazy to me that MTV literally called me the Day before I was gonna leave for Scotland and film season 1 of traitors 1 & told me i couldn’t go do that show Emailed higher ups and everything , Now I see 4 challenge cast members on season 2🤨??? Y’all feel me though ?” Cory tweeted.

In addition to Bananas, rumored Traitors 2 cast members from MTV included five-time Challenge champion Chris “CT” Tamburello, as well as The Challenge: All Stars OGs Trishelle Canatella and Beth Stolarczyk.

All of The Challenge alums also debuted on a season of The Real World with Bananas appearing in Key West, CT in Paris, Trishelle in Las Vegas, and Beth in the Los Angeles season.

Other cast members for the soon-to-film Peacock show came from CBS’ Big Brother, Shahs of Sunset, and Bravo’s The Real Housewives franchise. As of this report, online spoilers and rumors have yet to reveal the show’s complete cast. It’s believed the cast will contain reality TV stars and individuals from the general public.

Fan and Cory’s castmate speculate on what prevented his casting

On Instagram, a Challenge superfan account shared a screenshot of Cory’s tweet, with many fans commenting. One commenter raised what might have been the reason that he was prohibited from appearing on The Traitors 2.

In their comment, the fan speculated that Cory’s long-term deal with MTV’s Teen Mom prevented him from being cast for the Peacock series.

Cory’s former Challenge castmate, Jemmye Carroll, responded to the fan’s comment saying that she “def [thinks] it was more related to his teen mom contract.”

Cory got his MTV start on The Real World: Ex-Plosion in 2014, which also featured Jenna Compono and Ashley Mitchell. All three went on to become regulars on MTV’s The Challenge. All three are finalists, with Ashley winning the show twice.

In addition, Cory has appeared in MTV’s Ex on the Beach Season 1, where his ex was Alicia Wright. He currently appears in Teen Mom OG, as he joined the cast in Season 7 with his ex Cheyenne Floyd.

Cory and Cheyenne share one child, daughter Ryder, who is also featured in the show. More recently, Cory’s girlfriend Taylor has been allowed back into the MTV cast after being fired years ago. Cory and Taylor share two children.

In addition, Cory was one of six MTV stars who showed up for the cast of The Challenge: USA 2, which is currently airing on CBS. The first season featured only reality TV stars from CBS’ Big Brother, Survivor, Amazing Race, and former CBS show Love Island.

As of this writing, it’s unknown and unconfirmed why Cory couldn’t be in The Traitors 2, but he’s previously mentioned having to be available for filming scenes and segments for the Teen Mom OG show. He also revealed in an interview that of his various reality TV shows and work, Teen Mom is the best-paying of them all.

The Challenge: USA 2 airs Thursdays at 10/9c on CBS. The Challenge Season 39 premieres Wednesday, October 25 at 8/7c on MTV.