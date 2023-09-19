The Traitors 2 cast rumors: Big Brother alums featured

A new season of The Traitors is rumored to feature Big Brother alums.

The Traitors is a new reality competition show that airs on Peacock.

The first season debuted last winter, giving television viewers something new to enjoy.

Filmed in Scotland, The Traitors pitted ten people from reality television against ten regular folks.

Outside of the United States, the show is called The Traitors US, as several versions are filmed in different countries.

Subscribe to our Big Brother newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox.

And after the success of The Traitors US Season 1, it was a sure thing that Peacock would do it again.

Early rumors for The Traitors Season 2

The Traitors 2 cast members have reportedly been leaked through an online forum known for acquiring said information.

The site also claims the players have been departing to Scotland this week to film the upcoming season.

Big Brother featured two legends in the first season, and producers appear to have gone that route again.

Janelle Pierzina (BB6, BB7, BB14, and BB22) is rumored to be in the cast. She is a Big Brother legend and one of only two people to appear in both All-Star seasons.

Many Big Brother fans have called Janelle the queen of the show, but she never sat in the winner’s seat.

Big Brother 10 winner Dan Gheesling is also rumored to be on The Traitors.

After becoming the first unanimous winner of the show on BB10, Dan returned for another try on BB14. In his second season, Dan finished in second place to Ian Terry.

Janelle and Dan were featured on BB14, so they may be keen on aligning during The Traitors Season 2.

Four people from the world of MTV have been linked to The Traitors 2. That could lead to a large alliance if they are all on the show.

More names will likely come out shortly, possibly including a player or two from Survivor.

Spoilers about The Traitors Season 1

Two Big Brother alums and two Survivor alums appeared on the first season of The Traitors US.

All episodes of that first season are available for streaming on Peacock.

Big Brother winners Rachel Reilly and Cody Calafiore were invited, as well as Survivor legends Cirie Fields and Stephenie LaGrossa Kendrick.

Kate Chastain from Below Deck and Arie Luyendyk Jr. from The Bachelor were also featured.

After playing on The Traitors, Cirie Fields became a Big Brother 25 cast member.

Cirie nearly quit Big Brother in Week 7.

In a twist, a Big Brother legend defended Cirie’s actions.

The premise of The Traitors is that three people (the traitors) work against the group to steal the money ($250,000) without being detected.

Daily votes have the cast choosing one person to send home, and nightly murders happen by the traitors eliminating people.

All the group has to do is send home the traitors to win the prize money. But if a traitor survives until the end, they can steal all the money.

Me talking shit about the traitors concept yesterday:



Me today when it’s announced that Dan Gheesling will be playing pic.twitter.com/h226XY92lS — yas (@adoomies3) September 19, 2023

The release date for The Traitors Season 2 hasn’t been announced, but it should be during Winter 2024.

The Traitors is streaming on Peacock.