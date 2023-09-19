The Challenge’s CT Tamburello and Johnny Bananas among rumored MTV stars for upcoming reality show

Fans of The Challenge could see several all-time favorites appear together in a reality TV show set to film soon.

The biggest names among the rumored cast for MTV fans are likely multi-time winners Chris “CT” Tamburello and Johnny Bananas.

Both guys got their start on MTV via different seasons of The Real World and rose to popularity from that and their many seasons of The Challenge.

CT, a five-time winner, and Johnny Bananas, a seven-time winner, of MTV’s show, haven’t appeared in a reality TV show together since 2019.

However, a second season of The Traitor is set to film soon, with the two MTV stars said to be part of the group departing for the filming location.

Based on the rumors, they might be joined by a few other Real World-turned-Challenge stars, although more so the OG variety rather than multi-time champs.

CT, Bananas, and two other Challengers are rumored for The Traitors 2

A recent forum post revealed potential spoilers for The Traitors 2 cast, with nine rumored cast members shown, including CT and Bananas.

Viewers last saw them appear in a show together for The Challenge: Total Madness, which was Bananas’ seventh championship. CT had an early exit at the hands of underdog rookie Survivor’s Jay Starrett.

More recently, Bananas is featured in CBS’ The Challenge: USA 2 and will appear in E! ‘s House of Villains, showing that he’s expanding his portfolio of reality TV gigs. His MTV castmate, CT Tamburello, will return briefly for The Challenge Season 39 as a mercenary competing in an elimination event.

In addition to those MTV stars for Traitor 2 are The Real World: Las Vegas’ Trishelle Canatella and The Real World: San Francisco’s Beth Stolarczyk. These OGs have also appeared in seasons of The Challenge and the spinoff, The Challenge: All Stars.

Other rumored cast members include former Big Brother houseguests Dan Gheesling and Janelle Pierzina, as well as Real Housewives’ Tamra Judge, Shahs of Sunset’s Mercedes Javid, and Summer House’s Lindsay Hubbard.

What will The Traitors 2 be about?

The Traitor features some of “America’s best game players” in a competition to win “up to $250,000.” The contestants live together in a giant castle, working as a team to win various missions and increase money in the prize pot.

However, three cast members are traitors, trying to win the money by secretly working to deceive and eliminate the loyal contestants.

The first season of The Traitors was exclusively shown on Peacock, and all 11 episodes are available for streaming. It featured 20 cast members, consisting of 10 reality TV stars and 10 individuals from the general public. Reality TV stars competing included Big Brother star Cody Calafiore, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Brandy Glanville, and Below Deck’s Kate Chastain.

In a spoiler alert, the season was won by Cirie Fields, who previously appeared in multiple seasons of Survivor. She currently appears in Big Brother 24 on CBS.

According to Rotten Tomatoes scores, the first season was a hit, with a 95 percent rating from critics and 84 percent from audience members submitting reviews. That likely helped Traitors get renewed for Season 2.

According to the Vevmo forum thread, cast members departed Scotland on September 18 and 19, with filming to begin soon. Additional cast members’ names will likely be revealed, and the overall list will be updated in the coming days and weeks as the show films.

However, two of the biggest Challenge stars may finally return together for a different sort of reality competition show. With both knowing plenty of strategy and tricks from their Challenge wins, it could make for an entertaining second season of The Traitor!

The Challenge: USA 2 airs Thursdays at 10/9c on CBS. The Challenge Season 39 premieres Wednesday, October 25, on MTV.