Tamra Judge changes her tune about Teresa Giudice — Here’s what she’s saying now

Tamra Judge is determined to give us whiplash with her back-and-forth comments about Teresa Giudice, and at this point, she owes us money for a neck brace.

At one point, the two women were friends, but a few months ago, they had a falling out, and Tamra called The Real Housewives of New Jersey star the most overrated Housewife.

However, in a strange twist, she just named Teresa as the person most deserving of a Wifetime Achievement Award.

It’s Tamra’s bestie, Vicki Gunvalson, who is getting that honor at BravoCon this year with the introduction of an award show called The Bravos, which will honor different Bravolebrities.

We found that out when the Tres Amigas visited Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, and he made the announcement.

The OG of the OC was shocked when she heard her name, but is there someone else that the honor belongs to?

Tamra Judge changes her tune about RHONJ star Teresa Giudice

The Tres Amigas caused a stir on WWHL, and Vicki got quite the honor when Andy Cohen revealed that she would be the recipient of Bravo’s first Wifetime Achievement Award.

During the show, someone asked the women to name a Housewife from another franchise who also deserves that honor.

Tamra opted to answer the question and named her friend turned enemy, Teresa Giudice.

“I’ll choose Teresa,” responded Tamra. “I feel like she’s gone through a lot on the show, she’s given a lot.”

The response was quite shocking since the two women have been embroiled in a feud for the past few months.

Tamra has called the Jersey Housewife a” jailbird” and told her to “shut up” after Teresa called her a bad friend for having Caroline Manzo on her podcast earlier this year.

However, it seems The Real Housewives of Orange County star just extended an olive branch to Teresa, so let’s see if this is a first step to mending their relationship.

RHOC star Vicki Gunvalson will receive the Wifetime Achievement Award at BravoCon

Meanwhile, Vicki had no idea that she was getting the prestigious award, even as Andy revealed that the qualifications for the recipient “will be a person that embodies Housewives.”

“Someone who’s willing to show herself exactly as who she is and have fun while doing it… who’s exceeded our wildest imaginations,” He continued. “I’m proud to announce tonight that the Wifetime Achievement Award at this year’s Bravos will be presented to you, Victoria Gunvalson.”

Viewers will also get a chance to vote in other categories and for other nominees, which will be announced on October 5.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.