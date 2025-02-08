The Challenge’s Tina Barta blasts Zach Nichols and ‘swamp donkey podcast’ for body shaming remarks

Tina Barta slammed Zach Nichols and his co-host for their recent podcast remarks about her friend Veronica Portillo.

On The Challenge: All Stars 3, viewers saw MTV OGs Tina and Veronica reunite as part of a strong alliance.

Unfortunately, injuries prevented them from continuing as they might have liked deep into the season.

They returned for All Stars 4, again working together as allies. While Tina went home due to elimination, Veronica reached the final and finished fifth overall.

Since then, they veered off onto separate seasons. Tina competed in MTV’s The Challenge: Battle of the Eras as part of the show’s most extensive cast, 40 people.

Veronica is currently appearing on All Stars Rivals, where her rival teammate is Katie Cooley, another OG competitor with whom she has a history.

During the premiere, viewers didn’t see Katie’s partner with the rest of the cast. She arrived later in a dramatic run-in scene.

Zach and his co-host commented on the Rivals ‘run-in’ scene

During a recent The Zach Nichols Podcast installment, co-host Pierre Bacall mentioned seeing Katie’s partner, Veronica, introduced in the premiere episode.

“Is that the most intimidating run-in you’ve ever seen? Looked like she was gonna tip and roll over, you know what I’m saying?” Zach asked.

“The Teletubby is back,” his co-host replied, chuckling.

“Could you imagine being like, ‘Ok, who’s my partner?’ and getting so fired up, and then it’s like, ‘Womp, womp, womp,'” Zach said.

Zach Nichols comments about Veronica’s run-in during All Stars 5. Pic credit: @zachnicholspodcast/Instagram

Zach’s co-host called Veronica “winded,” while Zach indicated, “That was her training for the season.”

“You could tell she didn’t know how to maneuver the landscape. Those ankles were so close to snapping,” Zach said to his co-host.

The Zach Nichols Podcast’s full episodes are typically available on Patreon to paying subscribers. Shorter clips from the podcast arrive on social media as teasers.

This part of their podcast discussing Veronica appeared in a recent clip shared on Instagram, which several Challenge fan accounts picked up on.

Tina blasted Zach for his podcast remarks about Veronica

Taking to the social media platform X, Tina fired remarks back at the former Challenge and Real World star for his comments.

“@ZNichols15 coming in hot with body digs on @v_cakes as your clickbait promo? Bold strategy for someone whose entire audience consists of bots and your mom. The fact she stays booked and busy with those ankles while you’re over there fumbling your swamp donkey podcast is comedy gold,” Tina wrote.

Tina also told Zach, “FYI, she doesn’t need you to stay relevant—she’s thriving while you’re Googling ‘how to be petty and popular.’ Try again, champ.”

Tins shares her thoughts on social media. Pic credit: @TinaBarta/X.com

She received a reply from Zach, who mentioned, “At least you addressed me as champ!”

“One and done, b****. Bye,” Tina responded.

Drama unfolds on social media. Pic credit: @TinaBarta/X.com

Zach and Tina never appeared together as castmates in any season of The Challenge, as Tina’s MTV seasons aired before Zach started on the show.

They will unlikely be castmates unless Zach returns to the competition series somehow. He previously shared that someone in production has intentionally done what they could to keep him from appearing on the show again.

The Challenge: All Stars Rivals airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.