The Challenge Season 40 spoilers: Who are the Battle of the Eras winners?

The Challenge: Battle of the Eras final will feature eight competitors battling to determine the Season 40 winners.

Several multi-time champions are among them, including Johnny Bananas, the show’s all-time winningest player. Jordan Wiseley will compete to win his fourth MTV season.

Former winners Tori Deal, Rachel Robinson, and Jenny West will also attempt to add to their Challenge accolades.

Meanwhile, three individuals who are first-timers in an MTV final and have yet to win a season of the show are also competing.

Former Big Brother star Kyland Young, Survivor winner Michele Fitzgerald, and The Real World: Cancun star Derek Chavez reached their first MTV final.

With at least one episode to air before the reunion special, many fans wonder who the Battle of the Eras winners are.

The Challenge 40 final format features pairs and twist

The Battle of the Eras season opened with 40 players split into four teams with 10 competitors each. Each team represented an Era of The Challenge, with Era 1 representing the earliest seasons, featuring the OGs.

The Era 4 team represented the newest generation of Challengers, including international, Love Island, Survivor, and Big Brother stars.

Throughout the season, competitors were sent home through eliminations or purges. Many former champions, including Mark Long, Darrell Taylor, CT Tamburello, Jodi Weatherton, Laurel Stucky, and Cara Maria Sorbello, were among those eliminated.

However, eight competitors endured the grueling daily events and eliminations to reach TJ Lavin’s final. As mentioned, Tori, Jenny, Rachel, Michele, Johnny, Jordan, Derek, and Kyland go head to head. There is at least one player from each era of The Challenge.

A twist arrived during the Battle of the Eras. After castmates got eliminated throughout the season, they awarded one to five Karma Points to each of the remaining competitors.

Eliminated players gave one point to a castmate they didn’t feel treated them well during the season. They could give up to five points to a castmate they wanted to reward with good karma. These points will affect how the final plays out with the potential winners.

The eight finalists are competing to win a share of $1 million in prize money.

Who wins The Challenge: Battle of the Eras final?

In May, The Challenge 40 spoilers revealed that Kyland finished fourth for the men, followed by Bananas and Derek. However, the finish is less clear for the women, although Tori finished last, followed by Michele.

Spoilers initially revealed that former winners Jordan and Rachel finished ahead of the rest of the finalists. However, a later spoiler update indicated that Jenny and Rachel may have tied for the women due to Karma Points.

It’s unclear if TJ declared both the first-place winners and how they might split up any prize money. A decision might not arrive until the Season 40 reunion.

That could make the episodes on MTV extra interesting. The End of an Era Part 1 airs on Wednesday, January 1. As of this writing, IMDb’s episode listing suggests the second part of the final could air on Wednesday, January 8.

TV listings don’t specify when The Challenge Season 40 reunion will air.

The Challenge: Battle of the Eras airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV. The Challenge: All Stars Rivals premieres Wednesday, January 29, at 8/7c on MTV.