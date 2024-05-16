The Challenge spoilers: Season 40 winners revealed as champions make history

The Challenge Season 40 has its winners after the final competitors endured another grueling final.

MTV’s new season features cast members from the various “eras” across the show’s 39 seasons.

Spoilers have been arriving online from the show, which was filmed in Vietnam, and now fans who can’t wait for the episodes are getting the inside scoop on what happened.

That included a cast member’s surprising elimination revealed ahead of the finalists competing for significant cash prizes.

And based on the recent reveals, the show’s latest champions will add to the history of MTV’s competition series.

This report contains spoilers from The Challenge 40, which will likely air on MTV later this year.

Who won The Challenge Season 40 final?

With the Season 40 finals featuring several multi-time champions, it’s no surprise that two individuals have added another win to their list of achievements.

Spoilers from the Vevmo forum and other online sources indicate that Jordan Wiseley and Rachel Robinson claimed the top prize in the final.

Spoilers previously revealed that the two winners received $400,000 each, which is quite a nice sum of prize money for the champs.

They each add to their impressive histories during The Challenge. It’s Jordan’s fourth win on MTV’s competition series and fifth overall, with The Challenge: World Championship included.

As a comparison, his castmate Chris “CT” Tamburello has won five MTV championships.

Jordan reached the final in five out of his seven MTV seasons, showing his ability to succeed in the game.

He appeared in the final in his previous season, MTV’s Ride or Dies, but finished third with partner Aneesa Ferreira. Jordan briefly returned as a mercenary in Season 39, aka Battle For a New Champion, defeating Ciarran Stott in an elimination to take home $10,000 of the cast’s prize purse.

Rachel, who was unsuccessful in her return on All Stars 4 due to being eliminated by Cara Maria Sorbello, has achieved her third win on MTV’s show. Years ago, she claimed wins in The Gauntlet and The Duel II seasons.

Her appearance on Season 40 will mark her return to MTV’s version of the show after last appearing in 2012’s Battle of the Exes.

Rachel makes history, joining Evelyn Smith as the only two women to win MTV’s The Challenge three times.

With these wins, many fans will likely put Rachel and Jordan into the greatest of all-time conversations and debates.

Who were the other finalists in The Challenge 40?

Based on additional forum spoilers, viewers will see eight finalists, including three newcomers to the final and five former winners.

On the men’s side, Jordan reached the final alongside seven-time winner Johnny Bananas, who returned for another consecutive appearance in The Challenge final. Joining them were first-time finalists, The Real World: Cancun’s Derek Chavez and Big Brother’s Kyland Young.

For the women’s competitors, viewers will see former Survivor winner Michele Fitzgerald in her first final. However, she’s up against three tough opponents. In addition to Rachel, Ride or Dies winner Tori Deal and Total Madness Jenny West are both believed to be finalists.

Nothing is official, as these are still online spoilers. However, based on the recent reveal, many fans will be happy to see these two competitors return to championship form after their disappointing finishes in recent seasons.

