The Challenge Season 40 spoilers: Final four women’s competitors revealed after big elimination

The Challenge Season 40 is ready to crown its champions, as eight finalists remained from an original cast of 40 competitors.

MTV’s upcoming season features an “Eras” theme with four distinct groups of 10 competitors from different eras of the competitor series.

That includes an OG era with all-time greats like Chris “CT” Tamburello, Derrick Kosinski, Darrell Taylor, and Rachel Robinson.

The newest era of competitors features 10 players who have yet to win The Challenge but have made their presence known in recent seasons.

Just recently, spoilers revealed the final four men’s competitors, and now, after a surprising women’s elimination, it’s down to four women for the final.

This report will contain spoilers from The Challenge 40, filmed in Vietnam.

Major star eliminated from The Challenge Season 40

Spoilers show that a legendary women’s competitor got eliminated before the final, losing her opportunity to win another season during her career.

According to @GamerVev on Twitter and @mtvchallengeinsider on Instagram, two-time show winner Cara Maria Sorbello may have been the final women’s elimination before the competitors began the final.

According to the spoilers, she lost in a significant elimination matchup against her rival, Tori Deal.

Viewers had seen the two continuing their feud from War of the Worlds 2 during The Challenge: Battle For a New Champion reunion. However, Tori made remarks about them competing against each other.

Tori and Cara were amongst the 10 mercenaries who competed in eliminations on Season 39, so they were never together during that particular cast.

Tori won her elimination, defeating Melissa Reeves, while Cara lost to Michele Fitzgerald in hers.

More recently, Cara returned on The Challenge: All Stars 4 spin-off, currently airing on Paramount+, where she’s reunited with former castmates, including Laurel Stucky, Brandon Nelson, Brad Fiorenza, Leroy Garrett, and Kam Williams.

Who are the final four women’s competitors?

Cara’s elimination meant Tori returned to another consecutive final, seeking her second-straight win on The Challenge. Viewers saw Tori and Devin Walker capture the win on Ride or Dies, the 38th Season of MTV’s show.

Joining her were two other former champions: Total Madness winner Jennifer West and two-time Challenger winner Rachel Robinson.

Rachel returned to The Challenge for the All Stars 4 spin-off after many years away from the reality TV show. She recently became involved with the show, appearing as a fitness instructor and guide for The Challenge Workout series on YouTube.

In addition, Michele reached her first-ever final for MTV’s The Challenge after coming close to it in Season 39.

Viewers watched as she and ally Jay Starrett ran a significant alliance for most of the season. However, Michele got purged from the competition in one of the daily challenges just before the final.

The former Survivor competitor is the only women’s competitor in the Season 40 final to have never won The Challenge. On the men’s side, Derek Chavez and Kyland Young became first-time finalists looking to win the show.

According to Vevmo’s spoilers, Season 40 competitors can win substantial cash prizes from the final. The winners each get $400,000 for finishing first. Second place receives $75,000 each, while third place wins $25,000 each.

The Challenge: All Stars 4 airs Wednesdays on Paramount+.