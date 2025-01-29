The Challenge’s Zach Nichols calls out All Stars Rivals cast as a ‘direct shot’ at him

With The Challenge: All Stars Rivals, viewers will see pairs of rival castmates from the show’s history competing to win the spinoff season.

They’ll include three-time Challenge winner Veronica Portillo with Katie Cooley, Beth Stolarczyk with two-time All Stars winner Jonna Mannion, and two-time MTV winner Ashley “Millionaire” Mitchell with Aneesa Ferreira.

Other champions in the All Stars 5 cast include Ride or Dies star Devin Walker, who teams up with Leroy Garrett, and War of the Worlds winner Turabi “Turbo” Camkiran with Nany Gonzalez.

Three individuals won a season together: Ashley Kelsey, Sam McGinn, and Frank Sweeney.

They were all castmates on MTV’s The Real World: San Diego before winning The Challenge: Battle of the Seasons in 2012.

Their castmate Zach Nichols recently called out the All Stars 5 cast, indicating he was “butt hurt” about not being included in the reunion.

Zach called out his snub from All Stars Rivals cast

In an Instagram clip from The Zach Nichols Podcast, Zach’s co-host Pierre Bacall mentioned three of the All Stars 5 cast members are Zach’s former San Diego castmates. He was also part of the San Diego team that won MTV’s Battle of the Seasons.

“Yeah, I’m butt hurt, not gonna lie,” Zach told his co-host, adding, “Yeah, I’m pissed too.”

“Yeah, I’m pissed. That’s bulls**t. That was a direct shot at me from production,” he claimed.

“You’re gonna bring back three of the winners from Season 23, but you’re not gonna bring back the most decorated of them all?” he asked, referring to his multiple children and trophy case at home.

“Yeah, I get it. They didn’t come back. They didn’t get a chance to do it. That being said, I should be there,” he said about All Stars 5.

Zach Nichols comments on The Challenge: All Stars 5 season. Pic credit: @zachnicholspodcast/Instagram

In the Instagram clip from his podcast, Zach didn’t mention who his rival would be on the show. However, some fans might debate whether he could team up with Amanda Garcia or Sarah Rice for the format.

Zach also among the snubs from MTV’s iconic Battle of the Eras cast

In addition to All Stars Rivals, viewers didn’t see Zach on Season 40 representing his era of The Challenge. The Battle of the Eras cast featured many individuals who have been his castmates in other seasons, including Johnny Bananas, Derrick Kosinski, Aneesa Ferreira, Leroy Garrett, and Jonna Mannion.

That said, many individuals who fans may have felt deserved a spot in that 40-person cast weren’t there. Fans mentioned Ashley Mitchell, Wes Bergmann, Nany Gonzalez, and Kyle Christie as other potential snubs.

Regarding Zach’s appearances on The Challenge, viewers last saw him compete in War of the Worlds 2. He reached the final as one of the remaining Team USA members along with Cara Maria Sorbello, Paulie Calafiore, Leroy, Ashley, “Ninja” Natalie Duran, and Kam Williams.

Zach previously spoke about why he hadn’t returned to The Challenge again after someone claimed he had an issue with a physical.

However, Zach revealed it was due to someone involved in the show’s production who disliked him and wanted to ensure he never got on again.

The Challenge: All Stars Rivals premieres Wednesday, January 29 at 8/7c on MTV.