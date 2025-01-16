The Challenge’s Ashley Mitchell says she’s ‘excited and sooo nervous’ about return for All Stars Rivals

After her sudden exit and hiatus from MTV’s The Challenge several seasons ago, Ashley “Millionaire” Mitchell will return to compete on All Stars Rivals.

The fifth installment of the spin-off series features cast members who team up with individuals from the show with whom they have a feud or rivalry.

She’ll be among the show’s former champions returning to try to win another edition of the popular competition series, but she likely has her work cut out for her.

The two-time Challenge winner last appeared on MTV’s Spies, Lies & Allies, which included castmates Amanda Garcia, Tori Deal, and Aneesa Ferreira.

Based on their history, she’ll team up with Aneesa for Rivals, which may have included some arguments during their previous seasons.

Subscribe to our The Challenge newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

That means Ashley and Aneesa must put their differences aside to win the final and some significant cash.

Ashley comments on her return for All Stars Rivals

Ahead of the Battle of the Eras reunion, Ashley took to Instagram to share an Instagram photo for The Challenge: All Stars Rivals. She’s amongst those pictured with a large star as she stares at Aneesa face to face.

Also pictured are castmates Shane Landrum with Da’Vonne Rogers, Nany Gonzalez with Turabi “Turbo” Camkiran, and Leroy Garrett with Devin Walker.

“Are you Ready?! I’m so excited to bring back reality TV,” Ashley captioned her Instagram post.

“We have ppl who don’t edit their personalities (lol, mostly), REAL drama, and old friendships rekindled all coming together to give you what you’ve been missing from other shows. I’m excited and sooo nervous,” she wrote.

Interestingly, that IG post is the only one on Ashley’s account that previously featured much more content. It’s unclear what led her to delete the rest of her content.

She still has her account on X, formerly known as Twitter, but she hasn’t posted there since 2023.

The two-time Challenge winner wants to add a third championship to her resume, while Aneesa still seeks her first one.

Why has Ashley been away from The Challenge?

MTV has never provided an official reason for Ashley’s sudden “deactivation” beyond indicating she violated some significant rules during The Challenge: Spies, Lies, and Allies.

During Episode 14, she and her team won the daily challenge, but Ashely didn’t appear with them at the deliberation to decide who would go into elimination.

Host TJ Lavin mentioned her deactivation from the game in some narration. The host, The Challenge, or MTV, didn’t comment further about what happened.

Online rumors suggested a heated verbal altercation between Ashley and her castmate, Josh Martinez, during which Ashley crossed a line with some of her remarks.

Their argument never aired during The Challenge episodes. Later, some of her castmates, including Josh, confirmed what happened.

Following her deactivation, Ashley indicated she was working on herself, including anger management, which may have involved some therapy. She also moved out of the country, hence the geotag on her IG post from Costa Rica.

Many fans felt Ashley was among the significant snubs from Season 40, which featured plenty of other multi-time champions from the MTV show’s history. Among them was Cara Maria Sorbello, who also returned to her first full season of the show on All-Stars.

Unlike Cara’s season on Paramount+, Ashley’s will air on MTV, giving fans a new way to watch All Stars weekly.

The Challenge: All Stars Rivals premieres Wednesday, January 29 at 8/7c on MTV.