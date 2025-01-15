The Challenge star Amanda Garcia blasted by fans for calling out showmance at Season 40 reunion

The Challenge’s resident devil, Amanda Garcia, doesn’t hold back when she makes a surprise appearance at the Battle of the Eras reunion.

She appeared in Season 40 only briefly as part of the Era 3 team, which featured her friend Devin Walker and sworn enemy, Tori Deal.

However, Devin’s showmance with Michele Fitzgerald, another of Amanda’s least favorite people, seemingly turned Amanda sour on Devin.

They’ll be among those that Amanda confronts when she shows up to the amazement and disgust of some castmates.

While many fans might enjoy watching her entertaining remarks and drama on MTV, she isn’t everyone’s cup of tea.

Many of The Challenge fans slammed the former Are You the One? star after seeing part of her segment from the reunion special.

Amanda confronts Devin and Michele’s showmance at Season 40 reunion

A sneak peek from MTV’s Battle of the Eras reunion arrived on The Challenge Instagram, with host Maria Menounos announcing surprise guest Amanda. She arrived as everyone might expect, dressed in a red hot devil costume featuring glittery horns and a pitchfork.

Some castmates applauded, cheered, or laughed, while others, including Tori, covered their faces or shook their heads.

“The queen has arrived,” Amanda said as she bowed in the studio.

Amanda said she heard Devin’s remarks about her from backstage. She asked him if he had a problem with her and why he spoke about it when she wasn’t there.

Amanda speculated that Devin was probably trashing her because she was not a fan of his relationship with Michele. Maria asked if Amanda was “not a fan of that union.”

“I don’t know how authentic it is,” Amanda said, causing some castmates to gasp.

“I mean, Devin is an actor. I believe he should be in Hollywood,” she added.

Michele responded that she’s “never been more comfortable” with herself than she is with Devin. Amanda called that out, suggesting Michele says the same about each castmate from The Challenge she tries to date or hook up on every season.

Fans blasted Amanda for her reunion scene

Fans sounded off in the Instagram comment section regarding Amanda’s reunion appearance and remarks. Several mentioned that Amanda hadn’t accomplished much in The Challenge, and others mentioned her “jealousy” toward Michele or other castmates.

One fan commented, “The loudest one in the room is often the weakest.”

Another said, “The jealousy is seeeething. Honey went after FESSY of all people & embarrasses herself on TV while claiming ‘I do this for my son.’ I feel bad for that kid.”

“Let’s be real, no one cares about Amanduh..,” a commenter suggested.

Pic credit: @thechallenge/Instagram

Another commenter mentioned that the theme of Season 40 was the way cast members treated their castmates.

“But you glorify the biggest hater in the game,” the commenter wrote regarding Amanda’s appearance at the reunion.

That comment likely referred to the Karma Vote, a twist where eliminated cast members assigned castmates still in the game a score of one to five.

They could assign a score as low as one if they felt mistreated or disliked a castmate, while a five went to castmates they felt deserved the good karma. Those Karma Points factored into the final standings.

Unsurprisingly, Amanda was among those who gave Michele a low score. Due to that, Michele fell from second place to third in the final standings, while Rachel Robinson moved from third into a tie for first place with fellow Season 40 winner Jenny West.

The Challenge: Battle of the Eras reunion airs Wednesday, January 15, at 8/7c on MTV. The Challenge: All Stars Rivals premieres Wednesday, January 29, at 8/7c on MTV.