The Challenge’s Sylvia Elsrode shares update after All Stars Rivals fight with castmate: ‘We’re just different’ 

Sylvia Elsrode showed up for The Challenge: All Stars 5, where host TJ Lavin soon informed the cast members it was a Rivals season.

Due to that theme, Sylvia got paired with her feuding foe KellyAnne Judd from their previous All-Stars season.

It was clear early on that even though they needed to team up and work together to stay out of eliminations and get to the final, that was an issue.

Within just a few episodes, Sylvia and KellyAnne got into a heated argument, with castmates needing to separate them.

KellyAnne and her partner also had a blowup during a daily challenge involving heights, and ultimately, the duo got eliminated from the show.

Following their heated rivalry and brief team-up for All Stars 5, Sylvia recently gave a post-elimination update about her and KellyAnne’s situation.

Sylvia discusses teaming up with KellyAnne: ‘It was cut short’

Speaking with Golden Derby, Sylvia indicated that although her early blowup with her partner on the show was “good TV,” it also might have been avoided.

She indicated she tends to be hurtful with her remarks sometimes and that both had things they were worrying about back home, which added to their butting heads early in the All Stars 5 season.

“Had we really had a conversation, then maybe this could have been avoided, but in the same instance, two really strong-willed personalities were going against each other. We’re very different but also very similar in a sense,” Sylvia explained.

“That really just boiled over and led to the explosion that everybody saw. It sucks because, after that, we were getting in our groove. Unfortunately, it was cut short,” she said.

According to the former finalist, she and KellyAnne are now “great” after filming All Stars 5 and have conversations “regularly.”

That seems to differ from Jonna Mannion and Beth Stolarczyk’s post-filming situation. While Beth thought they’d stay in contact, Jonna said she didn’t want to see her again despite seeming interested in keeping the conversation open after elimination.

Sylvia and KellyAnne called out castmates after their All Stars 5 elimination

In the recent All Stars Rivals episode, viewers saw daily challenge winners Devin Walker and teammate Leroy Garrett select Sylvia and KellyAnne to compete at The Arena. They took on a team of two men, Adam Larson and Steve Meinke.

“Devin comes in and talks a big game about how he’s ‘a champ.’ Then he throws in another girl team? What a big move there, big guy. You’re so tough. I was completely shocked. We’re a girl-girl [pair], we’re clearly not getting along, we’re not a threat. Why not try and take out a team that is an actual threat?” she told Golden Derby.

During the episode, Adam revealed he was extremely sick, and Steve tried not to contract what his partner had. However, the duo still participated in a relatively physical elimination involving heavy rope and defeated the women’s duo.

While the elimination team was Devin and Leroy’s decision, viewers saw Frank Sweeney plant the seed in their minds during the episode, suggesting the daily winners throw in KellyAnne and Sylvia.

Following the episode’s airing on MTV, KellyAnne told Frank on a live chat that she understood his game move. However, she confronted him for claiming she was rude to production during filming, indicating that wasn’t necessarily the case.

The Challenge: All Stars Rivals airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.