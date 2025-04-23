The Challenge’s Frank Sweeney Fox shares why he believes he ‘won All Stars 5’

After years away from the competition show, The Challenge: All Stars Rivals brought back former Real World roommates Frank Sweeney Fox and Sam McGinn.

While many fans likely didn’t consider them favorites to win the season, Frank’s social gameplay in the house assisted him and Sam in reaching the final and having a shot to win.

However, the final brought difficult circumstances as Sam suffered an injury, making it difficult for her to give the effort Frank might have hoped for.

Ultimately, they finished in third place, taking less prize money than the show’s winners.

Former Road Rules and All Stars 4 castmates Adam Larson and Steve Meinke earned the most money as they finished first.

Frank recently shared why he believes he won All Stars 5 even if he didn’t win the first-place prize money.

Frank explains why he ‘won’ the All Stars Rivals season

While speaking with another former Real World roommate, Zach Nichols, Frank said he’s “choosing to believe” that he “won All Stars 5.”

“I won All Stars 5,” he said, looking at the camera toward fans during The Zach Nichols podcast.

“It’s not who takes home the money who wins the reality show now. It’s who the f**k entertained you, who everybody hated, everybody loved, who you were talking about, who had the most confessionals,” he explained.

In addition, he explained it was more about “who narrated the story,” “got the right edits,” and “got redemption” during the season.

“You’re looking at him,” Frank said, adding, “And any s**t that got spun up by other cast members, I’m sorry…I can now say it with full confidence [that] y’all are jealous.”

“It was my show. I won All Stars 5, and that’s why I’d be good on House of Villains,” he explained on the Zach Nichols Podcast.

During the season, Frank had arguments or altercations with several cast members. They included Corey Lay and Amber Borzotra during the cast’s voting to send castmates into the elimination. In addition, he and Shane Landrum feuded on the show and online.

Frank’s remarks to Sam at various moments, including the final, also ruffled many feathers. However, it was difficult to see them as rivals, and they still left on good terms.

Frank says he’s done with MTV’s competition show

Frank’s appearance on All Stars Rivals marked his anticipated return to The Challenge 11 years after he last appeared on MTV’s Free Agents.

Frank shared the “exclusive” news that he won’t return for any more of The Challenge in a previous Zach Nichols Podcast clip. He indicated this was a “What if” return for him to see what he could do on the show all these years later.

However, Frank revealed that he is more interested in pursuing his life away from reality television, including his job, friends, a husband, and starting a family.

He also indicated that he experienced some “really dark stuff” associated with his appearance on MTV’s The Challenge that could have negatively impacted his life outside of reality TV. However, Frank claimed he shut it down quickly so it wouldn’t get out of hand.

Meanwhile, he may have shut the door on The Challenge, but he seemingly suggested himself as a cast member for House of Villains. Frank’s former The Challenge castmates Wes Bergmann and Johnny Bananas have appeared in the E! reality TV show.

If Frank decides to try another competition show, another suitable option could be The Traitors, which has featured his former castmates Bananas, Trishelle Cannatella, and Chris “CT” Tamburello.

The Challenge Season 41 is TBA for MTV.