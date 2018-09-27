90 Day Fiance shocker: Angela Deem’s daughter arrested

Angela Deem from 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Day isn’t the only one in her family with a mugshot. In fact, her daughter, Scottie Deem, has been accused of something even more heinous than her mother’s recent DUI arrest. The most shocking part to all of this is that it happened last year, and this is the first we’re hearing of it.

According to Radar Online, Scottie Deem was arrested last year by the Hazlehurst Police Department in Georgia and charged on 13 counts of child molestation and rape. She was reportedly booked at the Jeff David Detention Center on Sept. 27, 2017, and her bail was set at $38,700.

Scottie was released after just one day in jail when her bond was paid. Now, it looks like her legal issues are catching up because Scottie Deem was indicted on September 12 on 11 counts of child molestation and one count of aggravated child molestation.

The victim’s name has been redacted from the legal paperwork due to age, as the victim was under 16-years-old at the time Deem was accused of multiple disturbing violations.

The first count accuses Deem of performing oral sex on the underage male. The second, third, and fourth charges against Deem accuse her of allowing the underage male to touch her genitals. While the following three charges accuse Deem of touching his genitals, Scottie Deem has also been charged with having sex with a minor.

The final five counts may actually cause the most trouble for Angela Deem’s daughter as they accuse her of touching the victim’s genitals while her five children were present.

It’s unclear who alerted authorities to this alleged inappropriate relationship with a minor. It could have been the victim or the victim’s parent, but that information was not released in the report.

On the most recent episode of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, it was teased that Scottie will be making another appearance on the show. The tweet asking if fans want to ask a question of Angela’s daughter has been deleted.

It’s not clear yet if those scenes will be pulled in the wake of her recent legal battle. What we do know is that her arraignment is scheduled for October 1.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.