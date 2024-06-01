Angela Deem’s daughter Skyla believes Michael Ilesanmi is a ‘scammer’ using her to get to the U.S.

Angela Deem’s daughter, Skyla, agrees with her mom that Michael Ilesanmi is a scammer.

Angela has continually insinuated that her husband of four years used her to get to the U.S., both on 90 Day Fiance and off-screen.

Angela believes she has proof that Michael is a swindler, even going as far as tagging Homeland Security on Instagram, and now, Skyla is sharing her mom’s sentiments.

In a preview of this Sunday’s episode of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, as shared by Access Online, Skyla tells her mom during a video chat that Michael is using her to get to America.

Following Michael’s K-1 visa interview, Skyla asks Angela whether or not he got the visa.

Subscribe to our 90 Day Fiancé newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

“No,” Angela reveals. “I’m thinking he’s denied, but really, they’re investigating the K-1 denial.”

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? spoiler: Angela’s daughter believes Michael is using her mom to get to America

When Angela tells Skyla that Michael had his case moved to Abidjan without telling her and that he suggested Angela go home to America while he waits two weeks to get an answer, Skyla speaks her mind.

“That’s because he’s not trying to leave with you, Mama,” Skyla tells Angela. “All this just seems shady to me.”

“From the lies and the contradictions, it’s always something!” Skyla adds. “I think he’s been a scammer all this time. To be honest, Mama, if he’s using you to come over here without you, you really need to figure out what’s going on.”

Angela thinks Michael is scamming her, too

As Monsters and Critics reported, Angela called out Michael on Instagram earlier this week, sharing what she considers “proof” that the Nigerian native is scamming her.

Angela uploaded a screenshot of a comment on one of Michael’s recent Instagram posts, which read, “we did it broda 😂.”

Because Michael liked the comment, Angela felt she had enough evidence to bring it to Homeland Security’s attention.

In the caption, the 57-year-old self-declared “Sexy Meemaw” wrote, “SORRY HE TOOK IT DOWN BUT TO LATE QUEENOVEREVERYTHING #HIMELANDSECURITY HOMELAND SECURITY.”

Michael appears happy and healthy now after a rough start in the U.S.

90 Day Fiance viewers are torn over whether or not Michael has been scamming Angela, but her critics think she set him up.

We know that in real life, Michael has made it to America after his K-1 visa was finally approved after a years-long wait.

But things have been anything but copacetic between the couple. Just two months after arriving in the States, Angela reported Michael missing from their Hazlehurst, Georgia home.

Michael didn’t go missing for long, though, and turned up safe and sound several days later.

Michael has remained tight-lipped about his mysterious disappearance, but his Instagram activity indicates he’s doing well.

The 35-year-old African native has been all smiles in his recent posts, albeit without sporting his wedding band, and his fans are celebrating his newfound freedom.

Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.