Michael Ilesanmi reportedly safe after going missing, but doesn’t want wife Angela Deem ‘knowing his location’

We have an update on 90 Day Fiance’s Michael Ilesanmi, who was recently reported missing by his wife, Angela Deem, in a TikTok video with franchise blogger John Yates.

On Monday evening, Yates posted a video to his YouTube account claiming that Ilesanmi had been in contact with authorities in Georgia.

Instead of returning home to be with his wife of four years, Ilesanmi has reportedly shared with authorities that he “was in fear of his life” living in the same house as her.

Deem can be heard in the background of the video, complaining that her husband didn’t want her “knowing his location.”

The 58-year-old claimed she asked him to go home because he didn’t love her.

“And then he disappeared. That’s it,” she affirmed.

Angela Deem makes an accusation about Michael Ilesanmi’s sexuality

In perhaps one of the most shocking moments of the stream, Deem alleges that Ilesanmi is gay because “he hasn’t been sleeping with me.”

“There’s something wrong. I don’t think it’s me. I think he’s really hiding he’s gay. And it’s OK. I said, ‘You’re in the US now, Michael,'” she recalled.

Ultimately, though, it sounds like there’s plenty of bad blood between Deem and her husband.

“I know where you’re at, and I.C.E. will see you soon,” Deem declared in the video, and it sounded an awful lot like a threat.

Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi’s relationship has been dramatic

Ilesanmi has been on TLC since 2018 when viewers first witnessed his and Deem’s relationship on-screen.

They married on an episode of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? in 2020, but deep-rooted issues in the relationship continued to pop up.

They had never lived together in the same country, and Ilesanmi only recently made his way to the U.S., a storyline expected to be charted on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 8.

In the official trailer for the upcoming season, we see him preparing for immigration interviews as Deem grumbles that the result would make or break their relationship.

It sounds like living in the same country didn’t help them

Even though Ilesanmi made it to the U.S., the issues in their relationship haven’t improved.

We don’t know the ins and outs of what happened once he arrived or if Sharp Entertainment continued filming them, but we know there’s always drama wherever these two are concerned.

If the company has filmed all of this, it might make for one of the most highly anticipated seasons in quite some time.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 8 premieres Sunday, March 17, at 8/7c on TLC.