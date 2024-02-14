90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 8 trailer teases Big Ed Brown and Liz Woods at breaking point, surprising returns, and more

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 8 is shaping up to be one of its most worthwhile seasons in a long time.

TLC went public with the cast and trailer Wednesday morning, and while there are some questionable names, there’s no Elizabeth Potthast and Andrei Castravet.

You win some, you lose some.

We’re tired of Big Ed Brown and Liz Woods’ endless arguing, but it seems like this will be the last season for them as a couple.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, the toxic couple have split, with Woods debuting her new man.

TLC touts their “successful therapy retreat” in Florida as the reason for settling in Arkansas and looking ahead to their wedding.

Big Ed Brown and Liz Woods’ split will probably be aired

We already know they make it down the aisle, but we’re unsure how their final argument turns into the last argument they’ll ever have.

Thanks to the editing of the clip, it sure looks like Ed cheated on Woods, but until we have confirmation, we won’t be throwing that out there as fact.

We’ve been growing so tired of this couple because it seems like they’ve been on the show for eons at this stage, but now that we know they’re apart, maybe it will be satisfying watching Woods bail on Ed, assuming that’s how it plays out.

Michael Ilesanmi and Angela Deem are likely together in the U.S.

We also have the returns of Michael Ilesanmi and Angela Deem, but they may also be getting progression in their storyline this season.

For the first time in a long time, a trailer involving them hasn’t featured Deem yelling expletives and saying their marriage is over.

Instead, Ilesanmi is seen preparing for his visa meeting, which Deem claims is a make-or-break for their relationship.

Does he make it to the U.S.? He sure does! Fans spotted the pair recently, so we can safely say they are at least together.

Some random cast members and fan favorites make up the rest of the Season 8 cast

On a somewhat random note, Emily Bieberly and Kobe Blaise are returning.

Bieberly didn’t have that many fans during their initial seasons but did win some over with her Pillow Talk appearances.

They are expecting their third child together, so things have changed for them in their years away from the screen.

Fan favorites Alexei and Loren Brovarnik are also staging a comeback, which the latter teased earlier this week on social media.

We’ve witnessed their ups and downs for years, but somehow, they feel like a genuine couple that isn’t on the show for the drama.

Like any couple, they have their issues, and TLC teases that Loren has a “major life overhaul” planned, which should make for some good TV.

Did Mahmoud El Sherbiny steal his wife’s credit card?

On a positive note, Nicole and Mahmoud Sherbiny are staging a comeback.

The pair recently celebrated their 5th anniversary, so they’re still going strong, even if the trailer would like us to believe otherwise.

A shocking scene finds Nicole out in the dead of night trying to find her husband after an argument sees him rushing off with his belongings and her credit card.

Also returning are Thais Ramone and Patrick Mendes, who suffered from a lack of drama during their initial season, so we’re not quite sure why they’re back for another go around.

Hurricane John is back, whether we like it or not

Their storyline this season will focus on them returning to Thais’ hometown as her father expects Mendes to ask for her hand in marriage.

As if things couldn’t get any worse, Mendes’ brother John is along for the ride.

This is a disaster waiting to happen, but we’re kind of excited about it.

Our final couple is Gino Palazzolo and Jasmine Pineda, who are currently appearing on 90 Day Fiance Season 10.

Their presence in the trailer is marred by their constant arguing, culminating in Pineda walking away from her husband.

Are they done? We’re unsure, but we’ll be tuning in to find out.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 8 premieres Sunday, March 17, at 8/7c on TLC.