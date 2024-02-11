Loren and Alexei Brovarnik tease ‘some really big news’ dropping on Valentine’s Day

Loren Brovarnik and her husband, Alexei Brovarnik, are making a big announcement later this week.

The 90 Day Fiance fan favorites apparently have some exciting news to share with their fans, coming this Valentine’s Day.

During a shopping trip to Target over the weekend, Loren conducted a Q&A and answered some questions from her Instagram fans and followers.

While browsing the aisles, Loren stopped to record herself after remembering that she forgot to share some exciting news with her 1.4 million followers on the social media platform.

“Oh my God, I forgot to tell you guys… Alex and I have some really big news we need to share with you,” Loren began.

She stopped and smirked as she recorded herself, likely imagining all of the possibilities going through her fans’ minds.

Loren tagged Alex’s Instagram handle and added two raising-hands emojis to convey her excitement, adding a gif that read, “BIG NEWS!”

“I’m so excited!” Loren continued with a huge smile on her face. “We’re gonna be sharing it on Valentine’s Day, so definitely make sure you tune in to Stories then.”

“You’re not gonna wanna miss this!” she added, leaving her followers in suspense.

What could Loren and Alex possibly be holding off on telling their fans until Valentine’s Day?

There were a few ideas that likely popped into Loren’s followers’ heads off the bat.

What could Loren and Alexei’s big announcement be?

Could they be announcing another pregnancy? That wouldn’t be likely since Loren and Alex already have their hands full with their three kids, Shai, 3, Asher, 2, and Ari, 1.

Not to mention, as Monsters and Critics previously reported, Loren recently underwent a Mommy Makeover surgery, so we doubt she’d want to undo all of the hard work she just put in to regain her pre-pregnancy physique.

Perhaps the TLC duo has been renewed for a third season of their 90 Day Fiance spinoff, Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days.

The last time we saw Loren and Alex on reality TV, Loren was still pregnant with baby number three, Ari, and they were considering moving to Israel.

Could the Brovarniks’ joint announcement be that they’ve decided to move to Israel? That’s also an unlikely scenario, given the current unrest in the Middle Eastern country.

Loren and Alex have been busy since Season 2 of Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days aired, so another possibility is that the couple is making a business announcement.

With the exposure they have from their reality television presence, Loren and Alexei are the perfect candidates to be successful influencers on social media and partner with their favorite brands.

Loren has already found success as a momfluencer on Instagram, so maybe she and Alex scored a joint deal.

Whatever the news is, Loren’s Instagram followers will be tuning in to her Stories on Valentine’s Day, waiting for the big news to drop.

