Michael Ilesanmi in the US? Spotted in Walmart with Angela Deem

Is it possible that Michael Ilesanmi finally made it to the United States?

After a popular Instagram blogger shared a photo of Michael and Angela, 90 Day Fiance fans think that might be the case.

We’ve been waiting for years to see Michael make his way from Nigeria to America with very little luck.

He married Angela in Nigeria in 2020 after the pair initially met in 2018.

The plan was to obtain a spousal visa and bring Michael to Georgia where Angela lives.

Unlike many other 90 Day Fiance couples, viewers were starting to think Michael’s hope to come to the US was more hopeless as the years went by and he still wasn’t admitted.

Michael Ilesanmi and Angela Deem spotted at Walmart

Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi have been spending a lot of time together recently.

Earlier in the month, they were spotted on TikTok Live and were definitely still in Nigeria as we recognized the living room they were filming from.

Now, it looks like they made their way to the US just in time for Christmas.

The 90 Day Fiance couple was spotted and photographed in a Walmart checkout, proving they are no longer in Nigeria, as the African country doesn’t have Walmart stores.

The photo was first shared by Instagram blogger @shabootydotcom and was captioned, “Here ya go the man the myth the legend Michael spotted in Walmart with Angela. More tea that ya heard here first.”

Angela and Michael confused 90 Day Fiance fans earlier this month

Prior to Michael and Angela’s Walmart spotting, they were together earlier this month while sharing quite a few videos and TikTok live moments together.

That had 90 Day Fiance fans wondering if he finally made it to America but, as of December 11, that wasn’t the case.

That’s right after Angela shared a photo of herself and her Nigerian husband inside what seems to be a mall while posing together for a selfie.

The comment section was filled with questions about their whereabouts and in true Angela fashion, she didn’t give away any details.

Even after the photo of the pair inside Walmart leaked, we haven’t received any confirmation from Angela or Michael that he finally made it here.

We’re expecting that journey to be part of an upcoming 90 Day Fiance spinoff, as both are known to stay tight-lipped about what is going on for them in real-time and then share it with us later on TLC.

90 Day FIance is currently on hiatus and will return on Sunday, January 7 at 8/7c on TLC.