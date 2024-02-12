Liz Woods confirms split from Big Ed Brown, debuts new man: ‘I’m so in love with you’

Six months after tying the knot, Liz Woods and Big Ed Brown appear to have already gone their separate ways.

The 90 Day Fiance stars have broken up and gotten back together more times than we can count, but this time looks like it’s the real deal.

Amid rumors they’ve already moved on with new significant others, Liz soft-launched her new man on social media.

Over the weekend, Liz uploaded a series of photos and videos of herself and her new mystery man as they celebrated his birthday.

In one slide, Liz and her new beau toasted each other as they clinked their glasses of champagne together.

Liz only showed her man’s arms resting on the dinner table, and she added a gif that read, “Happy Birthday.”

Liz Woods proclaims her love for her new boyfriend while celebrating his birthday

In another slide, Liz shared a photo of the unidentified man standing behind her with his arms around her waist.

Liz placed a hand on her boyfriend’s hands and, in the caption, wrote, “I hope his mom knows that her son is taking good care of someone’s daughter.”

A fourth and final slide saw Liz planting a kiss on her newest significant other as the song Say You Won’t Let Go by James Arthur played in the background.

We assume Liz carefully chose which song to set her photo to, and if that’s the case, it looks like she is head over heels in love with her new man since the lyrics began, “I’m so in love with you, And I hope you know, Darling, your love is more than worth its weight in gold.”

It looks like Big Ed Brown has moved on like Liz

As for Liz’s estranged husband, Big Ed Brown, he’s hinted that he also found someone else.

As Monsters and Critics reported last month, Big Ed claimed he “met somebody” during an appearance at the 2024 Bigo Awards.

And although they’ve split, this won’t be the last we see of Liz and Big Ed together on the small screen.

Liz has also hinted that she and Big Ed will appear in this season of 90 Day Diaries, telling her Instagram followers that “a lot has happened” since their appearance on the 90 Day Fiance spin-off, The Last Resort.

Despite opting to recommit each other to their relationship and going through with tying the knot in August 2023, Liz has reportedly moved back to California.

Rumors have been swirling for months that Big Ed and Liz have split – although Big Ed staunchly denied any such thing in December 2023 – and their recent Instagram activity seems to lend credence to the gossip.

Liz has scrubbed most photos and videos featuring Ed from her Instagram feed, while Ed hasn’t mentioned his estranged bride since December 2023.

For now, we think it’s safe to say that Liz and Big Ed might finally be broken up for good.

Season 10 of 90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.