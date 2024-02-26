Michael Ilesanmi reported missing after moving to America — Here’s what we know

Concerning news out of the 90 Day Fiance universe this Monday afternoon revealed that Michael Ilesanmi, the husband of Angela Deem, has gone missing in Georgia.

According to In Touch Weekly, Deem appeared in a TikTok Video with 90 Day Fiance blogger John Yates earlier on Monday.

In the footage, she claimed Ilesanmi had been missing since February 23 and that the police were involved.

“We can’t find him,” she said.

Even more concerning is that the 58-year-old says her husband, who recently moved from Nigeria to the U.S., left the home without any of his belongings.

Deem wanted to silence the critics who believed he had just walked out, revealing that he had no ID, change of clothes, or even his wallet.

The “clothes on his back is what he left with on Friday,” she added.

Deem believes he should have reached out to her if he wanted to leave and notes that people in the town have been telling her that he “walked out because he’s got no reason to stay here.”

Deem is somewhat optimistic, saying she doesn’t want to believe that right now.

The reality TV star added that it looks like “he’s planned this the whole f–king time” while calling out those who believe this situation to be comical.

In her eyes, she wouldn’t have let him come to the U.S. if he didn’t love her.

Angela Deem wants her husband to return home

Deem admitted that she loves Ilesanmi and just wants him to be safe.

She explained how difficult it’s been because she doesn’t have answers to give her family and friends concerned about the situation.

“We know he’s deceitful, but I don’t think he would go this far and not at least call my daughter,” Deem added

Usman Umar believes Angela Deem should be investigated

90 Day Fiance alum Usman Umar took to Instagram following the announcement about Ilesanmi being missing, and he’s calling for Deem to be investigated.

His line of thinking is that he doesn’t believe a grown man can go missing.

Usman wants Angela investigated. Pic credit: @officialsojaboy/Instagram

“How can he even runaway and left his passport and everything with her?” he wondered.

He added that he believes something “fishy is going down” and that he prays “she didn’t do anything bad to him.”

Angela and Michael’s love story has been filled with drama

Deem and Ilesanmi’s love story has been charted on TLC for six years since they appeared on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days.

They have appeared in countless seasons and tied the knot in January 2020.

Both Ilesanmi and Deem were spotted in the U.S. by fans recently, and TLC announced that 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 8 will feature the former preparing to leave Nigeria.

Their relationship hasn’t been smooth sailing, with their constant arguments making people question why they remained together despite considerable bust-ups.

They did appear on 90 Day: The Last Resort last year, but they didn’t get the full experience because Ilesanmi was in Nigeria, so he was along for a relationship retreat through Zoom.

Ilesanmi moving to Georgia with Deem was supposed to be the big test for their relationship, and it looks like we’ll see all of this play out on-screen when the show returns.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 8 premieres on Sunday, March 17, at 8/7c on TLC.