90 Day Fiance fans react to Season 8 cast of Happily Ever After?: ‘This is what they’re giving us?’

TLC announced the 14 castmates appearing in Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? and the verdict is in: viewers are so over these couples.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? debuts next month with seven couples.

We’ll watch the following couples share their storylines with us this season: Emily Bieberly and Kobe Blaise; Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi; Jasmie Pineda and Gino Palazzolo; Nicole and Mahmoud Sherbiny; Loren and Alexei Brovarnik; Liz Woods and Big Ed Brown; and Thais Ramone and Patrick Mendes.

In addition to dropping the trailer for this season of Happily Ever After? on Valentine’s Day, TLC also announced the cast on their official Instagram page this afternoon.

The post included cast photos of each couple and a caption that read, “Scroll through the couples from the brand new season of #90DayFiance: Happily Ever After that will be premiering Sunday, March 17 at 8/7c! 😌.”

In just one hour, 90 Day Fiance viewers headed to the comments section of the post, where they were very vocal about who they don’t care to see any more of on the flagship series or any of its spin-offs.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? returns with Season 8 next month

Most 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? viewers expressed their distaste for the same three couples: Liz and Big Ed, Angela and Michael, and Jasmine and Gino.

“So many other couples to choose from, and this is what they are giving us!” griped one Instagram user.

Another fan of the TLC series complained, “What part of WE DONT LIKE ED don’t you understand TLC!?!”

@groovonne asked why TLC keeps “shoving Angela, Ed and Jasmine down our throats?!?!?”

“No thanks,” they added.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? viewers are sick of these three couples

More comments piled up, grumbling about Big Ed, Liz, Angela, Michael, Gino, and Jasmine, reappearing on their TV screens next month.

“Ed and Liz need to go,” wrote another disgruntled viewer, adding, “This is getting ridiculous.”

Others voiced how “sick and tired” they were of the same trio of couples and questioned why they were chosen to return.

Love them or hate them, these couples bring drama to the 90 Day Fiance franchise, both on-screen and off.

And despite longtime 90 Day Fiance viewers moaning about their least favorite cast members, we’re getting another dose of their storylines in just a few weeks.

Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? premieres Sunday, March 17, at 8/7c on TLC.