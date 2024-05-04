Michael Ilesanmi returns to social media without his wedding ring, ‘doesn’t care’ that Angela will be ‘mad’

Michael Ilesanmi is back on social media, but without a wedding band and without caring about what his wife, Angela Deem, thinks about him.

Michael and Angela’s up-and-down relationship has been playing out since 2018, when they debuted their storyline in Season 2 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days.

Since then, the franchise’s most tumultuous couple has appeared in several spinoffs, chronicling their rollercoaster of a love story.

Off camera, we’ve learned that things between Michael and Angela haven’t improved since we were introduced to them six years ago.

Most recently, Michael went missing in Georgia after finally arriving in the U.S. on his K-1 visa.

Subscribe to our 90 Day Fiancé newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Michael was eventually found safe and sound, but his and Angela’s marriage has remained on the rocks.

Michael Ilesanmi returns to Instagram wedding band-free

Amid all of the drama on and off screen, Michael has returned to Instagram after a hiatus that had 90 Day Fiance fans wondering about his well-being.

The Nigerian native uploaded a couple of selfies on Instagram ahead of the weekend, looking happy, healthy, and unbothered.

Michael posed for two mirror selfies in his carousel, also uploading a Winnie the Pooh meme.

Perhaps the most shocking thing about Michael’s post, though, is that something significant was missing in his selfies: his wedding band.

In the caption of his post, Michael wrote, “You either get bitter or you get better. It’s that simple. You either take what has hurt you and allow it to make you a better person, or you allow it to tear you down. The choice does not belong to fate. It belongs to you,” adding the hashtags #peace, #instagram, #instagramexplorepage, and #90dayfiance.

Michael’s followers were pleased to see the 35-year-old back on Instagram, as evidenced by his post’s comments section.

Michael tells a 90 Day Fiance viewer he isn’t concerned with what Angela Deem thinks

One comment in particular, however, caught Michael’s attention, and he responded to his fan.

When @snapback_nat wrote, “Angela gonna be mad af,” Michael made it clear that he doesn’t care what his estranged wife thinks about his choices.

Michael doesn’t care what Angela thinks. Pic credit: @mykol_01/Instagram

In response, Michael wrote, “@snapback_nat so?”

Angela has been busy defending herself on Instagram

Meanwhile, Angela has been speaking out in her own way, posting on Instagram in her defense.

Last week, Angela shared a screenshot of an article from ScreenRant with the headline, “90 Day Fiance: Why Michael Ilesanmi Doesn’t Deserve Sympathy (Angela Deem Is A Real Victim),” implying that she agrees with the statement.

In the caption, Angela added two hashtags, #TRUTHWILL SHINE and

#USAUNITEDWESTAND.

In another post uploaded on Friday night, Angela uploaded a screenshot of social media comments from 90 Day Fiance viewers debating whether Michael should be “sent back” to Nigeria for coming to the U.S. on “false pretenses.”

Angela’s supporters accused Michael of using her for a green card and threw major shade at him for sticking with Angela for so many years.

Angela thanked her advocates in the post’s caption, writing, “#QueensUnited Love yall.”

Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7 on TLC.