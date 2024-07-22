90 Day Fiance: How many kids does Angela Deem’s daughter Skyla have?

Angela Deem’s daughter, Skyla, has made multiple appearances on the 90 Day Fiance franchise.

Skyla is Angela’s eldest daughter, who lives with her in her Hazlehurst, Georgia, home, along with Angela’s six grandkids.

Recently, Happily Ever After? viewers have seen more of Skyla in Angela’s storyline in Season 8 of the 90 Day Fiance spinoff.

90 Day Fiance fans have taken notice of Angela’s big family and are curious about her daughter Skyla’s children.

With six grandchildren sharing a home with Angela and Skyla, 90 Day Fiance viewers are curious: how many of those grandchildren belong to Skyla?

Subscribe to our 90 Day Fiancé newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Let’s take a look.

Angela Deem’s daughters and grandchildren explained

Three of Angela’s six grandchildren belong to Skyla, while the other three belong to her youngest daughter, Scottie, who doesn’t appear on the 90 Day Fiance franchise any longer, likely due to her criminal history.

Skyla has two daughters, Marlee and Sidney, and one son.

The other three granddaughters, Ariah, Anna Skye, and the youngest granddaughter of the group, belong to Angela’s youngest daughter, Scottie.

Skyla reveals how many children she has

Skyla set the record straight in 2020 when asked whether all six of Angela’s grandkids are hers.

Skyla posted a selfie of herself posing next to a photo of all six grandkids on Instagram, captioning it, “A picture with my favorite picture!!🥰🥰🥰”

Skyla explained that three of Angela’s grandchildren are hers, and the others are Scottie’s. Pic credit: @simplyskylarae/Instagram

In the comments section, @tich92 asked, “Are all the six kids yours, Skyla ? 😍.”

As Skyla explained, “Although only 3 are mine and 3 are my sisters, me and my sister tell everybody we have 6 kids when asked.”

What happened to Angela’s daughter, Scottie?

Skyla’s younger sister, Scottie, has disappeared from TLC after serving prison time after pleading guilty to “several counts of child molestation.”

As Monsters and Critics reported, Scottie was accused of inappropriate behavior involving a male under the age of 18.

Apparently, Scottie’s criminal behavior began well before Angela appeared on 90 Day Fiance.

Scottie was arrested in 2017 after being accused of aggravated sodomy and aggravated child molestation.

Reportedly, between July 1, 2017, and August 31, 2017, Scottie was guilty of multiple incidents involving minors, including 11 counts of child molestation, one count of statutory rape and one count of aggravated child molestation.

Police reports allegedly stated that when Scottie was 32 years old, she performed sex acts with a male under the age of 16, reportedly while her minor children were present.

Scottie was also TV-famous before 90 Day Fiance when she appeared on The Maury Povich Show alongside Angela, in which Angela tried to disprove the paternity of one of Scottie’s daughters.

Scottie was released from prison in 2020 after serving 15 months following her guilty plea to child molestation charges from 2018.

Skyla isn’t a fan of Angela’s husband, Michael

Since Scottie’s absence, Skyla has become a regular cast member in Angela’s storyline and has been an advocate for her mother.

Skyla has been outspoken about her mom, Angela’s husband, Michael, accusing him of scamming Angela.

Skyla even accompanied her mom when she met with a private investigator in the July 21, 2024, Season 8 episode of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?

When Michael arrived in the U.S., Skyla admitted during a confessional that she was “shocked” to see the Nigerian native walk through the front door.

“I was not expecting that,” Skyla confessed. “But I do see that Mama’s happy, that everybody is in a good mood.”

Part 1 of the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 8 Tell All airs on Sunday, July 28, at 8/7c on TLC.