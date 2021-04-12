Sister Wives: Kody Brown goes on a ‘victim’ rant, critics throw major shade

Kody Brown claimed he wasn’t playing the victim. Pic credit: TLC

During his Sunday night live-tweets, Sister Wives star Kody Brown claimed he wasn’t “being a victim,” and stressed that there are no victims in his large family.

Kody tweeted to his 131k followers, “I’m not being a victim here. I’m just b****in’ about the situation. This family has no victims.”

He continued, “We just see from different paradigm. We struggle to agree, but there are no victims!”

Kody was seemingly referring to the fact that he and his four wives couldn’t decide on how to handle social distancing within their large family.

Fans of the show were their typical, outspoken selves

Like fans have frequently done this season, they didn’t believe what he said and had their own version of how they thought his family dynamic functions.

One fan told Kody, “Well YOU certainly seem to be on the attack of everyone that doesn’t agree with YOU! So tired of the Kody & Robyn Show! You 2 really put a damper on this show! It hasn’t been very good since you 2 have to be front and center all the time!!”

Kody claimed there are no “victims” in his family. Pic credit: @realkodybrown/Twitter

Kody got called out for saying there were no ‘victims’

Another of Kody’s followers disagreed with him and thought there are victims within the family.

They replied, “There are 3 victims Meri, Janelle and Christine.”

One fan of the show called out Kody for always thinking he is right: “Dude, people disagree all the time. But at least try to have empathy for what others are going through before calling them full of s**t. News bulletin: your perception or ‘paradigm’ is not always right.”

Fans disagreed with Kody’s tweet. Pic credit: @realkodybrown/Twitter

Some fans were more candid than others

One of Kody’s followers didn’t hold back when they replied to him, “You are a horrible person if you do not see that Meri is a victim. What religion do y’all practice? Certain not any religion associated with the teachings of Jesus Christ. You are cruel and a brilliant example of a d**k head husband.”

Some fans weren’t convinced by Kody’s tweet and called him out for playing the victim himself.

Fans called out Kody for his “victim” statements. Pic credit: @realkodybrown/Twitter

Some followers believe Kody plays the victim

One fan of the show wrote, “Come on now; you’re always the tired, put upon, put out victim.”

Another echoed their sentiments when they said, “All you do is b***h. All the time.”

Someone thought Kody needed help: “You are a narcissist… you need help!!!!”

Fans watched in this week’s episode as Kody decided on behalf of the family that everyone needed to stay home and that he would be the only person visiting between households.

As each wife lives in her own house, Kody was splitting his time between them, but most of his time was spent at Robyn’s house, which she admitted made her feel “bad.”

More fans showed their disapproval in Kody’s comments. Pic credit: @realkodybrown/Twitter

Kody and his wives couldn’t agree on how to socially distance the family

When it came to his wives not agreeing on how to social distance, Kody admitted that doesn’t “like” to tell his wives what to do because they put him “in his place.”

However, he revealed that he felt like telling them, “Hey, these are the rules and you’re gonna do it.”

Kody and his wives video chatted to discuss how they would socially distance themselves. Pic credit: TLC

Even after the spouses agreed, via video chat, to a socially distanced picnic with the five of them, Kody admitted there was an “underlying lack of trust” within the family.

Kody mocked his position with his wives and all the disagreement about quarantining, saying he’s like a lifeguard kicking kids out of the pool for not following the rules.

This has been a eye-opening season for Kody’s outspokenness

This season of Sister Wives has possibly been the toughest to watch yet. Viewers have watched Kody and Meri’s marriage dissolve even further.

Fans have urged Meri to leave Kody and the family, and some even think she deserves her own spinoff show.

Kody has become more outspoken than in prior seasons, and it looks like no one is immune from his rants, both on and off-screen.

Viewers can find out how everything pans out and tune in for more drama next week when the two-hour season finale airs.

Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC.