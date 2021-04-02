Sister Wives: Robyn Brown finally breaks her silence on Meri and Kody’s relationship

Robyn Brown of Sister Wives. Pic credit: TLC

During an interview with Christina Garibaldi of Us Weekly, Sister Wives star Robyn Brown has finally spoken out about her husband Kody’s broken marriage to his first wife, Meri.

When asked how Kody and Meri’s relationship changed after the catfish incident, Robyn said it was a “significant” change that was “very, very difficult” to watch.

She continued, “Kody was really struggling at that time, and he really had a hard time with it.”

Robyn believes in miracles

When asked whether she understood why Kody was hesitant to work on his marriage with Meri, Robyn alluded that it would be a long shot.

She said, “I believe that miracles can happen in relationships and I think that you can fix anything that’s broken in relationships if you try hard enough. You definitely have to have two willing parties and it’s so hard to even make a judgment call on either one of their positions or what they’re doing or anything.”

She added, “I just hope and pray they can figure it out one way or another and heal their relationship. I pray every day that they can figure this out.”

When Robyn discovered that Meri’s catfish incident was the reason for her disconnect, she felt a sense of relief. Robyn was adamant that the catfish scandal was something that could be worked through.

Robyn gave Meri credit for the work she’s done to find peace

Robyn, who recently got slammed for calling Kody during a visit with Meri, wished that Meri would have talked to her while she was struggling. She admitted that Meri has done a lot of work to “find her peace again,” and Meri’s account of the story matched what Robyn said.

Robyn was proud of Meri. She said that while Kody and Meri are the ones involved in the broken marriage, she’ll do what she can to be supportive and help them heal.

Robyn admitted that it was hard for her when Meri was no longer “reachable.”

She struggled as their relationship grew apart because the two of them had been so close.

Robyn is hopeful that Kody and Meri’s relationship will be saved

When thinking ahead to the future, Robyn envisions their relationship “as healed.”

She admitted that she “pushes” Meri to stick things out and make the effort to figure things out.

Robyn admitted that she can only “encourage and support as much as they’ll let me.”

She said that ultimately, it’s their relationship to “manage.”

Robyn said she still loves both Kody and Meri and just wants “them to get it figured out.”

Meri recently admitted that she and Kody don’t talk or see each other.

Kody’s statements paint the same story and now fans are starting to believe that the couple’s estranged marriage is truly over.

