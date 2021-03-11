Sister Wives: Meri Brown says her words were taken out of context, and that she’s ‘at peace’ in new interview

Meri Brown of Sister Wives. Pic credit: TLC

Meri Brown of Sister Wives has claimed that her words about her realtionship with husband Kody were taken out of context.

Meri, who was speaking in an interview with US Weekly in the run-up to this week’s episode, has also said that she is currently “at peace.”

When Us Weekly correspondent Christina Garibaldi asked Meri about her relationship with Kody, Meri said, “there is always improvement to be made” and stated that she is at peace with where she is.

Meri was seen in an earlier episode this season telling the family therapist Nancy of her and Kody, “The relationship between he and I, it’s gone. It’s dead. It’s over.” But Meri now says that quote was “a little bit taken out of context.”

Meri sidestepped clear-cut answers

In true Meri fashion, she tiptoed around a direct answer and talked in circles about how the couple needs to figure out a new normal. Rather than being blunt, like her husband has been lately, Meri asked rhetorical questions.

The reality star told Us Weekly, “The way I look at it is it’s a matter of, like, am I going to stick through it with him when he’s having a dark time? And is he going to stick through it with me when I’m having a dark time?”

She continued, “Are we going to figure it out because we made this commitment and, like, how do we move forward with where we’re at?” Meri claimed that about six years ago is when things got tough, and that’s also when she decided she was going to stay with the family.

Was Meri considering leaving Kody?

Speaking about Kody’s views on divorce, Meri said, “In my very, very dark time in my life that has been documented on the show, about six years ago, I went through a time where I was considering what I wanted to do,” she told Us.

Meri said, “I was considering all options and what that would look like. And I also knew that it is not safe for me — or anybody for that matter, but I can only speak to myself — to make a decision in a dark time. When you are in a place of pain or hurt or sorrow or whatever, it is not the time to make a decision.”

She added, “Even through that, I made the decision to stay. This is my family. At that point, six years ago, my decision was to stay and figure it out. This is where I made the commitment. And this is where I am.”

Meri has never been one to get directly to a point when asked about tough family issues. But it’s understandable that being a plural wife isn’t easy.

Many times plural wives feel as though they’re less important than the others, or a ‘basement wife’ as some in the polygamist community say.

It’s evident that Meri has remained true to her commitment to the family, but what about her commitment to Kody? Given her Twitter activity as of late, Meri’s behavior might indicate that she’s not willing to give up on her husband of 31 years just yet.

Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC.