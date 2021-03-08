Sister Wives: Did Kody Brown shoot down wife Christine with ‘basement wife’ comment? Wives would have two-story condos?

Kody Brown of Sister Wives. Pic credit: TLC

In another somewhat cryptic tweet on Sunday night, Kody mentioned the “basement wife” topic, which was the title of last night’s episode of Sister Wives.

Kody’s tweet read, “Strange…My big house design had a basement garage. No ‘basement wife.’ Each wife would get a two story condo-like suite. #SisterWives “

Kody’s tweet was referencing his plans for building one house for his entire family to share. He brought the idea up several times to his wives, but was met with resistance each time, mostly from Christine, who has always been staunchly against the idea.

In last night’s episode, viewers got some background as to why Christine feels so strongly about not living with her sister wives. Fourth wife, Robyn paid Christine a visit and the two talked about life in Utah when Christine lived downstairs in the family home.

Robyn had just met the family when they were living together under one roof, and fell in love with how the family operated. But things may not have been as ideal as they seemed.

Christine divulged her unhappiness about Kody choosing to not shower at her home, having a backdoor entrance, and her children’s needs not being met. She also voiced that she never felt like the “Queen Wife” with a one-house living arrangement.

Kody Brown of Sister Wives on Twitter.

Was Kody throwing shade at Christine with his comment?

Christine shared that within the polygamist community, the term “basement wife” is used in a derogatory fashion to refer to wives that get less attention and are less important than the other wives.

Meri touched on the topic of “basement wives” previously in a Sister Wives episode, explaining that the term is a perception, and not necessarily a reality.

Christine has made it clear time and time again that she refuses to live under one roof with the other wives again. She claimed that she put her needs and her children’s needs aside and let the other wives take precedence. When Kody presented his one-house idea to the family, despite the logistics, the design was arguably a beautiful one but not everyone was on board.

Kody's one-house design.

Robyn had always assumed the family would live together under one roof again, because that was all she knew of the Browns when she joined the family. Obviously, Kody was attempting to make the point in his tweet that he wouldn’t have relegated any of his wives to the basement.

With Kody’s announcement that he wants to add rental income properties to Coyote Pass, viewers are anxious to see if he can make his dream a reality and how the wives will react.

Some fans were impressed with Kody’s ideas and had some suggestions of their own

Fans react to Kody's tweet about a "basement wife."

Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC.