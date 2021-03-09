Lists Recaps Reviews Interviews Explainers Stories
Meri Brown responded to Twitter follower who slammed Kody– Find out what she said


Meri Brown of Sister Wives
Meri Brown of Sister Wives. Pic credit: TLC

Meri Brown is still replying to followers’ comments on Twitter after the Sunday night Brown family live tweet. In one tweet on Monday, Meri responded to a follower who degraded her husband, Kody.

The original poster wrote, “Why does @realkodybrown look so miserable every time hes with/talks about @MeriBrown1 .Youre on TV! It’s sad that you show America what a jerk you are and how little you care about what was once your first wife! You should be a better example of a man #SisterWives #DoBetter”

Meri replied with, “I mean, I’m still his first wife…. Soooo….” with a shrugging emoji.

It seems that in true Meri fashion, she chose to ignore the elephant in the room (or pink elephant, if you remember Robyn’s reference in this season’s first episode).

Rather than address what the follower had to say about Kody, Meri only acknowledged that she is still his first wife. And her followers stayed true to form also writing more disparaging remarks in the comments.

Followers were not so nice in the comments

One fan told Meri, “So having the title of first wife is worth more to you than being treated good [sic] as a wife? Meri you deserve so much more.”

Meri Brown of Sister Wives on Twitter
Meri Brown responds to fan on Twitter. Pic credit: @MeriBrown1/Twitter

The negative comments continued

Another said, “When you divorced Kody.. and he married the four wife legally.. Kody seems to have lost that love for you, Meri. It is not right because legally you were/are his first wife, but Kody resents that you are so independent [sic] “woman” and capable of handling your own financial affair.”

Meri Brown of Sister Wives on Twitter
Fans comment. Pic credit: @MeriBrown1/Twitter

It has been a long-running theme for fans of the show to watch Kody mistreat Meri over and over again, only for her to keep coming back to the marriage and the family. Viewers have trouble understanding why she allows such behavior to continue and seemingly condones it by making excuses for him or evading the issue.

Meri and Kody’s marital woes are a recurring theme

In this year’s fifteenth season, audiences have seen Meri and Kody’s broken marriage continue to fall apart before their eyes. Kody and Meri offer different accounts of their relationship to the public, however.

Kody has become more of a straight shooter lately, whereas Meri seems to have a more optimistic, yet distorted view of what everyone else sees. Meri and Kody have been married since 1990, as noted in her tweet, but divorced in 2014 so that Kody could legally marry his fourth wife, Robyn, and adopt her three kids from a previous marriage. 

Viewers of the show always have plenty of drama to keep them entertained every week.

Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC.

Mona Wexler
Latest posts by Mona Wexler (see all)


