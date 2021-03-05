Lists Recaps Reviews Interviews Explainers Stories
Videos 90 Day Fiance The Bachelor The Bachelorette Teen Mom Teen Mom 2 Big Brother Married at First Sight Sister Wives Below Deck RHOC RHOBH RHONY Love Island
News

Meri Brown posts another cryptic message: What did the Sister Wives star say?


Meri Brown of Sister Wives
Meri Brown of Sister Wives. Pic credit: TLC

Meri Brown posted a new picture to her Instagram account and along with it, a caption that could be construed as cryptic. In the picture, she is sitting inside Lizzie’s Heritage Inn with her daughter Mariah’s two dogs, Mosby and Koda.

She captioned the pic, “If you want unconditional love, get a dog, or two. Better yet, get kids who get dogs, less responsibility for you, but with all the perks! Best thing about being a dog grandma!! 💙😁🐕#LivingMyWhy #BecauseICan #LoveWhatIDo #LoveWhoIAm #DogGrandma #UnconditionalLove #MosbyTheDog @kodatheshepador “

Mentioning unconditional love could be referencing something that she feels she doesn’t have with her husband, Kody. Meri is known for posting vague inspirational quotes on social media that pack strong messages.

Given her tumultuous relationship with her husband of 30 years, Kody Brown, it wouldn’t come as a surprise if the indirect messages she’s sending are referring to him. Meri and Kody’s strained marriage has taken center stage lately.

monsterscriticsreality

302 373

📺 We love reality TV.
✨ Our new IG page for re-edited reality clips, memes, and all the piping hot tea.
⬇️ Link in Bio

Monsters and Critics Reality

monsterscriticsreality

One more time for the cheap seats. 🔊 #MAFS
(🎥: Lifetime / re-edited)

View

Mar 4

5 1
Open
One more time for the cheap seats. 🔊 #MAFS (🎥: Lifetime / re-edited)

One more time for the cheap seats. 🔊 #MAFS
(🎥: Lifetime / re-edited) ...

5 1

monsterscriticsreality

Comments Box SVG iconsUsed for the like, share, comment, and reaction icons

Want to know what to expect as Matt James’s season comes to an end? We have your play-by-play ...

View

Mar 4

0 1
Open
Want to know what to expect as Matt James’s season comes to an end? We have your play-by-play spoilers of the final episode at the link in the bio! 🌹 (📸: ABC)

Want to know what to expect as Matt James’s season comes to an end? We have your play-by-play spoilers of the final episode at the link in the bio! 🌹
(📸: ABC) ...

0 1

monsterscriticsreality

#90DayFiance star Stephanie Davison may not be part of the upcoming #TellAll episode but that ...

View

Mar 4

3 2
Open
#90DayFiance star Stephanie Davison may not be part of the upcoming #TellAll episode but that doesn’t stop her from throwing accusations against her Belizean lover, Ryan Carr. See the serious allegations at the link in the bio. (📸: TLC)

#90DayFiance star Stephanie Davison may not be part of the upcoming #TellAll episode but that doesn’t stop her from throwing accusations against her Belizean lover, Ryan Carr. See the serious allegations at the link in the bio.
(📸: TLC) ...

3 2

Meri and Kody aren’t strangers to relationship woes

The couple’s history has been tainted by a catfishing scandal, divorce, and plenty of disagreements. Recently, the new season of their show Sister Wives has displayed their distant relationship and miscommunication about Coyote Pass.

Meri and Kody disagreed about where to build Meri’s house on the property in Flagstaff, leading the fourth wife, Robyn to intervene as a peacemaker. Robyn called a truce between Meri, Kody, and herself while the three walked the property and discussed their differences.

Viewers recently saw Meri and Kody’s daughter, Mariah visit with her fianceé, Audrey, with news that they are moving to Utah to be closer to the family. Kody was out of town with Janelle when Mariah made the announcement.

The family continues to fall apart amid their separation

In the sneak peek trailers for this season of Sister Wives, fans saw Kody speak about no longer wanting to advocate for polygamy. The family has been separated since they moved from Lehi, Utah to escape possible persecution from an ongoing investigation into the family for polygamy.

For several years, Kody’s four wives have lived under separate roofs with their children, with Kody dividing his time as equally as possible. With 18 kids, four wives, and two grandchildren, it’s mind-boggling to imagine how Kody finds the time to cater to each of his family members’ needs.

The division of family is taking its toll on each of the spouses, and it’s especially evident in Kody’s changed demeanor this season. He has been more outspoken than usual in interviews, on the show, and on social media. Just this past week, Kody has told a follower to “grow up,” called himself “grumpy,” and taunted Robyn about having more kids.

Fans of the show have quite a bit to look forward to this season, given the ongoing tensions between the party of five.

Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC.

Mona Wexler
Latest posts by Mona Wexler (see all)


If you like this story then follow us on Google News or Flipboard.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x