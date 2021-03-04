Kody Brown says he can have more kids if he wants, find out which wife called him a jerk for talking about it

Kody Brown of Sister Wives. Pic credit: TLC

While promoting Sister Wives’ 15th season last week, Kody Brown gave an exclusive interview regarding whether he wants more kids with his fourth wife, Robyn.

Kody told US Weekly, “That’s really up to her, but it’s always fun to sit here and fill my youth going, ‘I can have kids if I want to. I do that to my adult children sometimes.”

Robyn doesn’t find his teasing amusing

“It’s not cool to Robyn. She’s like, ‘Oh, this jerk is doing it again.’ And I’m like, ‘I can have more kids if I want to. I might have kids younger than your kids,’ stuff like that.”

“It’s more, like, a dumb thing where I’m just challenging the kids and I’m teasing them. Personally, I think it’s up to Robyn, but whenever I ask her, she always goes, ‘Well, it’s up to us. We make this decision together.”

This isn’t the first time Kody has talked about adding more children to his ever-expanding brood

During another interview with an ET correspondent last month, Kody said, “We’re not adding wives and we are most likely not ever adding children, but adoption is not out of the realm here.”

Christine made it quite clear in last week’s episode that she is finished having children. When Meri joked that their family meeting was going to be news that Christine was pregnant, Christine playfully said her womb was closed, but it was obvious she was serious.

It would appear that Meri and Janelle are finished having children, as well, which leaves 42-year-old Robyn as the only option for more biological children.

Kody is already a dad of 18 and grandfather of two

Kody already has 18 children, 15 of which are his biological kids, and three he legally adopted. Meri legally divorced Kody in 2014 to allow him to legally adopt Robyn’s three children from her previous marriage.

Kody has one biological child with Meri, daughter Mariah. He shares six biological children with Janelle: Logan, Madison, Hunter, Garrison, Gabriel, and Savanah. Kody and Christine share six children as well: Paedon, Gwendlyn, Ysabel, Truely, Mykelti, and Aspyn. Robyn and Kody share two biological children, son Solomon, and daughter Ariella Mae.

In addition to his 18 kids, Kody has two grandchildren with one on the way. Daughter Maddie has two children, son Axel and daughter Evie. Daughter Mykelti is expecting her first child any day now, a daughter she’s naming Avalon.

The topic of having more children is one of many controversial subjects popping up this season. Fans are anxious to see what other issues will develop this season, as there is always something happening in this large, unique family.

Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC.