Kody Brown calls himself ‘honest, grumpy’ then apologizes, admits to feeling cynical

In response to a follower’s comment during his family’s weekly live tweet of Sister Wives on Sunday night, Kody Brown got candid in his response.

Kody Brown retweeted and replied to the comment that read, “I was going to add that his wives probably don’t like grumpy Kody. !!” His response read, “No they don’t! But when I’m in an interview by myself you get HONEST, GRUMPY KODY! #SisterWives “

The follower told Kody that being grumpier make him seem more human

The follower originally tweeted to Kody, “is it wrong that I really enjoy this grumpier Kody? Makes you seem more human. (This is meant as a compliment)”

Fans who watched Sunday night’s episode definitely saw a grumpier Kody than they’re used to watching. Kody didn’t hold back during his solo confessionals and even had several cuss words censored during his interviews, which is out of character for him.

It’s apparent that the discord between him and his wives is taking its toll on his emotional and mental health. He admitted during the episode that “Something about getting to Flagstaff tired me out, specific to marital relationships and wives.”

He went on to say that he and his four wives are out of sync as to how their family should exist. It’s no secret that each of Kody’s four wives disagree on how their family should live, whether separately or under one roof.

Kody later apologized for being grumpy

Kody has pushed for his one-house idea relentlessly for years, but recently said he’s nixed the idea because it’s just too much hassle and not everyone is on the same page. Many polygamist families share a home, including the Browns’ close friends, the Dargers.

Joe Darger and his three wives, Alina, Vicki, and Val, were featured on last week’s episode as Kody and his wives trekked to Utah to visit their friends. Janelle had mentioned that she was impressed how the Dargers make their one home with a shared kitchen work for their large plural family.

The Dargers made headlines recently when their efforts to change Utah’s law against polygamy were successful. Kody had told Joe Darger during their visit that living away from other polygamist families was hard.

Kody and his wives have been living as four separate families, with four monogamous marriages with each of his four wives. Kody has recently admitted that he no longer wants to advocate for plural marriage. Many viewers feel that living under one roof is the only way to bring the family back together again, but it doesn’t seem likely that will ever happen.

The family has big plans according to Kody

Kody did Tweet on Sunday that the family has “big plans” when it comes to their housing situation. Time will only tell what the Browns will end up doing, whether that includes building on Coyote Pass and whether they live together or continue as separate families.

Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC.