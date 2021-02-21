The Browns visit their friends the Dargers and talk about how being away from other polygamist families is tough

Kody Brown and his wives visit the Dargers on Sunday’s episode. Pic credit: TLC

TLC shared another sneak peek into Sunday’s Sister Wives episode, where The Browns visit their polygamist friends, the Dargers, in Utah, where they once lived when they were first introduced on TV.

The clip opens with the nine spouses gathered in the Darger kitchen. The wives are preparing food while the husbands chat about designing their dream homes.

Joe Darger discusses building their final dream home, which would still include one shared family kitchen and separate apartments for each of his three wives, Alina, Vicki, and Val.

Everyone has a chuckle when Joe’s first wife, Alina, interrupts, adding that Joe also wants his own separate bedroom.

Kody fist bumps Joe, excitedly saying, “You want your own bedroom?! I’ll never get that… that’ll never be allowed.”

Christine confesses to the cameras that “plural men never get their alone time, but plural women do.” She theorizes that plural men get jealous of the time that plural women get to themselves.

Plenty of polygamists make their families work under the same roof; why can’t the Browns?

Janelle comments that the Dargers are able to make their family work under one roof, with only one kitchen, commending them for figuring it out, like many polygamist families are able to do.

Janelle has made it no secret that she is an adamant supporter of the one-house idea for her family, which has since been met with rejection.

Robyn deservingly mocks Kody, impersonating him during her confessional. She imitates the way he complains about dealing with wives and their closets, saying, “blah blah blah.”

Apparently directed at Kody, she tells cameras with a smug grin, “You’ll survive! If I can survive sharing you and dealing with the jealousy and the drama and all the stuff that has to do with plural marriage, then you’ll be ok.”

Kody takes Joe to the side while the women cook and tells him, “I think one of our biggest problems is we don’t have other polygamist families to fellowship with.” Joe nods his head in agreement, seemingly agreeing with Kody’s troubles.

Kody talks about how there’s a feeling of “safety and home” when he sees the Dargers that makes him emotional.

“It’s hard being away from other polygamists. It’s so different,” he says.

Meri says they are starting to react more like an individual family

Meri takes to the confessional and says their family is repeatedly separating. She claims that because they surround themselves mostly with non-polygamist families, they’re starting to react as individual families rather than tackling everything together.

She continues that there was once a time they pulled together and struggled together; she doesn’t feel that they’re struggling together, but rather struggling independently of each other.

Meri says, “It would be cool if it wasn’t that way.”

Christine adds that they could really benefit from being with other polygamists. She said they’ve lived in the monogamous world for so long and it’s hard.

“It’s almost like we should move back or something, I don’t know,” reiterating her desire to move back to Utah, which was the original plan, rather than settling in Arizona.

Since the family fled Utah to escape prosecution for bigamy, the laws have changed and polygamy has been decriminalized in the state. This change in laws has many fans wondering if the family will return to Utah and reconnect with their polygamist friends.

Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC.