Sister Wives: Kody Brown fed up, Meri wants to reconnect and Christine wants to move back to Utah

Sister Wives is back and full of the dramatic moments fans love. Pic credit: TLC

The wait is almost over for the return of Sister Wives. Season 15 of the TLC show premieres in less than one week.

Thanks to a teaser that TLC dropped, fans have more insight into what can be expected from the Brown family in the new season. A lot has happened since viewers last checked-in with Sister Wives, including the coronavirus pandemic.

Sister Wives Season 15 features the pandemic and the impact it had on the Browns. There are lots of personal revelations that will keep fans glued to their TV screens each week.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Kody’s fed up and the pandemic heats up

The Brown patriarch is fed up with his four wives, Meri, Christine, Janelle, and even Kody’s rumor favorite wife, Robyn.

Kody has no intention of spending his life listening to women complain. Even though that’s a pivotal part of married life, ask anyone.

TLC’s preview clip also shows Kody discussing the coronavirus pandemic. There’s definitely going to be drama as the Brown family quarantines at separate homes.

Janelle breaks down crying during a virtual chat over not seeing Kody more. At the time, Kody is with Christine, while Meri, Robyn, and Janelle are alone.

Meri and Christine share their wants

The Brown family’s move to Arizona isn’t going the way Kody initially planned. Janelle thinks the move is the reason for the change in the family dynamics.

Last summer, rumors ran wild regarding Meri’s relationship with Kody. There is still speculation about whether or not their commitment to each other still stands.

In the preview clip, Meri flirts in the hope of reconnecting with her husband. She discusses kissing him, which Kody doesn’t take seriously. Meri ends up in tears, which is not a good sign for the marriage.

Fans continue to plead with Meri to leave Kody on social media. Meri did appear to be much happier in Utah by her herself than in the latest video for Sister Wives.

Comments Box SVG icons Used for the like, share, comment, and reaction icons

Perhaps the most shocking part of the teaser is Christine announcing she “can’t do marriage to Kody anymore” in a talk with Janelle. Christine is serious too.

In a confessional, Christine lets a producer know she is ready to move back to Utah.

The Brown family returns in all their glory on Valentine’s Day. Sister Wives Season 15 will have its fair share of tension, drama, and new dynamics.

Will Christine really leave? Will Kody reconnect with Meri? Will Janelle crumble without Kody?

Only time will tell.

Sister Wives Season 15 premieres on Sunday, February 14 at 10/9c on TLC.