Sister Wives’ Mariah and Audrey share big news while visiting the family

Audrey Kriss and Mariah Brown of Sister Wives. Pic credit: TLC

Meri and Kody Brown’s only biological daughter, Mariah Brown, paid a visit to her family in Flagstaff to deliver some big news: she and her fiancée, Audrey, are moving to Utah.

Mariah and Audrey showed up to Meri’s house, where Meri announced that Janelle and Kody were out of town, so they would miss out on the news for now. The rest of the family piles into Meri’s house, including Christine, Robyn and their kids. The Brown kids were excited to see their sibling, Mariah, whom they haven’t seen in almost a year.

Mariah and Audrey currently live in Chicago, so the family can’t visit often due to the distance between them, which Christine says is sad. Audrey and Mariah took a seat on the sofa, telling everyone how much they missed them.

When Mariah announced that she and Audrey were moving back to Utah, Meri exclaimed, “Isn’t this the most exciting thing you’ve heard in your life? I mean, it is for me!”

Christine confessed that it was the “best news ever,” then jokes about moving to Utah herself. Mariah told the family that they’re moving to Utah to be closer to her siblings, and apologized for going so long without seeing them.

Audrey is a native of Utah, so it’s only natural they would have considered moving there. Mariah and Audrey sat on the confessional couch and said it’s time to leave Chicago, despite loving it.

Audrey added that especially now that they’re starting to explore what starting a family will look like for her and Mariah, it’s the perfect time to move so they are close to family and friends.

Mariah confirms plans to start a family

Mariah added that, “Eventually, yes, we will start a family,” and said, “Don’t worry, we’re gonna get married first.”

Mariah explained to Robyn that she’ll finish her semester at her current college then transfer to “The U,” another name for The University of Utah. Meri expressed her excitement to help plan their wedding. Meri and Mariah seem to have improved their relationship and support each other now more than ever.

Mariah expressed that it was tougher for Audrey to live in Chicago, as she had never been so far from her family in Utah, where she was raised. Mariah realized that she hadn’t been home with her family to celebrate Christmas in two years, which also played a role in wanting to move out of Chicago.

Meri explained that Mariah always had a “really cool bond” with her siblings. Christine elaborated, saying that Mariah “always embraced the kids with extreme enthusiasm,” when referring to the Brown siblings.

Mental health struggles are one reason for Mariah and Audrey’s move

Audrey confesses that she’s been struggling with mental health issues since living in Chicago, detailing that she doesn’t really interact with other people much while working from home. Mariah and Audrey have a host of reasons for moving back to Utah, and everyone in the family seems to approve of the move.

Before the family engaged in a big group hug, Meri added that Kody will be happy with the news and that he likes having his kids nearby, as they’re his life focus.

Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC.