Which Sister Wives kids have moved out and who still lives at home?

Sister Wives fans want to know which kids have moved out and who still lives at home as they continue to have high hopes for Season 15.
The Brown family tree is complicated. First, there is Kody Brown and his four wives. They are Janelle Brown, Christine Brown, Meri, and Robyn. Although Meri has distanced herself from the Brown family and Christine hasn’t been spotted with Kody in months, they are all still considered part of Sister Wives family to fans.
As the Brown children get older, it is time to take a look at who lives at home and who has moved out.
Children that have left the nest
Logan, the oldest child in the Brown family, has been out of the house since he left for college. Janelle and Kody’s son went to UNLV, where he met his fiancé Michelle Petty. They still live in Nevada.
Aspyn is the oldest child of Kody and Christine. She married Mitch Thompson in 2018 in Sandy, Utah, where the couple still resides today.
Mariah, the only daughter of Meri and Kody, has also left the nest. She lives in Chicago with her fiancé Audrey Kriss and is currently attending graduate school.
Y’all! I miss my peeps! I don’t know why, but this past week it’s hit me HARD! I refuse to believe this is our new “normal”. Nothing about what we’re doing is “normal”. I understand and accept that we’re in a season of social distancing, and as hard as it is sometimes, it’s what we need to do. I also believe that it will pass and things, although changed, will get back closer to what they were before. Eventually. The past four months I’ve missed so many things, and people, and places! I miss sharing space with my people. I miss hugs and kisses and cuddles from the kiddos. I miss shenanigans with my bestie. I miss trips to Oregon, and Chicago, and Seattle, and California. I miss the happiest place on earth. I have so many things I want to do when we get through this. Drive down the pacific coast. Fly out to New York. Go to Disneyland. And go to Disneyland again. Go back to Vegas and see all my people! Hug! Just hug! Who knew back in February and March this was what our world was going to look like this summer? I’m SO grateful for the connections I do have, the texting, the phone calls, the every day Marco Polo with my bff. These are the things we need to utilize right now while we can’t be in each others space and doing all the adventuring we’re craving. So until the world is safer, I’ll continue doing the things I can. Enjoying the daily walks in the beauty of Flagstaff. Hiking trails are in abundance here! I’ll do my projects at home, heaven knows I have plenty. And work. I’m SO fortunate to have my work. I know so many are so much less fortunate and my heart goes out to them all. This social distancing will pass. This pandemic will pass. These emotions will pass. Things will be ok. We got this! 💙💙💙 #LivingMyWhy #BecauseICan #LoveWhatIDo #LoveWhoIAm #covid19 #SocialDistancing #2020 #2020Vision #MyPeople #WeGotThis
Maddie is the daughter of Janelle and Kody. She currently lives in North Carolina with her husband, Caleb Brush, and their two children, Axel and Evie. Maddie’s kids are the only grandchildren in the Brown family as of now.
Mykelti is the second child of Christine and Kody. She wed husband Tony Padron, whom she called the great love of her life in 2016. They live in Utah.
Hunter is the second son of Kody and Janelle. He graduated from the United States Air Force Academy last spring and is enrolled at Johns Hopkins to earn his Masters Degree.
Garrison is another son of Janelle and Kody. He joined Nevada National Guard right out of high school. Garrison, whose full name is Robert Garrison, is also in college at the College of Southern Nevada.
Paedon is the third child of Kody and Christine. The young man is currently enlisted in the Army.
Eight of the Brown children no longer live at home.
Brown children that live at home
Dayton — he is on the autism spectrum — is currently attending the University of Arizona but lives at home. He is Robyn’s son from a previous marriage that Kody adopted.
Gabriel is in college at Northern Arizona University and lives at home too. He is Janelle and Kody’s son.
Aurora graduated from high school this past spring. She is Robyn’s daughter from her first marriage that Kody also adopted. Aurora is also in college but lives at home, although she has not shared which school she attends.
Gwendlyn recently graduated high school too. She is Kody and Christine’s daughter. She has not indicated her college plans but does still lives at home.
Christine and Kody’s two other daughters, Ysabel and Truly, plus Janelle and Kody’s daughter Savanah, live at home. Rounding out the kids at home are Robyn and Kody’s kids. They are son Solomon and daughters Breanna, who is from Robyn’s first marriage that Kody adopted, and Ariella.
The count of Brown children who still live at home is 10. Although that could change soon, since Gwendlyn, Aurora, Gabriel, and Dayton are all out of high school.
Sister Wives is currently on hiatus at TLC.