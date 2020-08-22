Here’s a breakdown of all the Sister Wives kids by mom and age

As Sister Wives continues to air, keeping track of all of Kody Brown’s children is getting harder and harder. Not only does he have four wives and children with them all, but he also has grandchildren now.

Season 15 has yet to be officially revealed, so while Sister Wives fans wait for the entertainment to keep rolling, this is a way to catch up on the who is who of the show.

Meri Brown

Kody Brown was legally married to Meri Brown at one point in time. They are no longer married in the eyes of the law, but they remain together — for now.

Together, Kody and Meri have one daughter. Mariah, 25, is the third child of his, and the first and only of hers.

Janelle Brown

With Janelle Brown, Kody shares six children. They have Logan, 26, Madison (Maddie), 24, Hunter, 23, Robert, 22, Gabriel, 18, and Savanah, 15. She is the first wife to have made Kody a father. Logan is the first Brown child to be born, and he is currently engaged to be married.

They are also the only couple who are grandparents. Their daughter Maddie has one son and one daughter with her husband, Caleb.

Christine Brown

This pairing shares six children together as well. Christine Brown and Kody share Aspyn, 25, Mykelti, 34, Paedon, 22, Gwendlyn, 18, Ysabel, 17, and Truely, 10.

Both Aspyn and Mykelti are married, though neither one of them has welcomed any children quite yet.

Both Ysabel and Truely have had medical issues. Christine often speaks about Ysabel’s scoliosis, which is set to be a storyline during Season 15 of Sister Wives. Where Truely is concerned, there have been some medical issues dating back to when she was a toddler.

Robyn Brown

Robyn Brown is Kody Brown’s current legal wife and the fourth one who joined the family. She came from a monogamous marriage before stepping into polygamy.

When Robyn met Kody, she had three children. He legally adopted David, 20, Aurora, 18, and Breanna, 16, back in 2015. Since then, they have also welcomed two children, Solomon, 8, and Ariella, 4. With that, the couple shares five children together.

Officially, Kody Brown has 18 children and two grandchildren in the present. The number of grandchildren is expected to grow as more of the Brown children marry off and begin families of their own. For now, though, there are still six children under the age of 18 than need to be looked after.

Sister Wives is expected to return to TLC later this year.