Sister Wives: Janelle Brown supports Christine Brown as both women continue to lose weight

Sister Wives may highlight all of the drama within the Brown family but when it comes to showing support, the wives show up for one another.

With everything left up in the air concerning a new season, the Sister Wives are remaining active on social media. Christine is showing off some of her beautiful family and slimming figure while the others have been sharing their kids as well.

Janelle shows up to support Christine

Christine Brown shared photos of her family and herself as they enjoyed a sunset in Flagstaff in Arizona. She hashtagged the post “because of Lularoe,” referring to the clothing business she has. The Sister Wives star sells the brand to her followers online and makes a decent amount of income for doing so.

Fellow wife, Janelle Brown showed up to comment on the beautiful photos. She responded, “This is really completely great in every way 😍” The two women have been working on getting healthier as they navigate the next challenges life throws their way.

Seeing the two women interact has delighted fans and highlighted their true bond. Things aren’t always easy for the Sister Wives, especially when it comes to the decisions Kody Brown makes. Janelle and Christine haven’t always seen eye to eye, but when it comes to supporting each other, they are all about it.

What’s next for the Sister Wives?

A new season of Sister Wives is heavily suspected. Christine Brown has hinted that her daughter, Ysabel, will be having surgery. This journey will likely be on the show, which is why the reality star revealed she can’t say much more about it at all.

When the last season ended, things were in chaos. There have been rumors about Meri Brown taking a break from Kody and the show. She doesn’t appear to have much to lose if she goes on her own way, especially with her successful Lularoe business.

Robyn Brown hasn’t been talked about too much. She’s always rumored to be pregnant or fighting with one of the other wives. Robyn has been pegged as the favorite among the wives, especially after Kody divorced Meri to marry her and provide for the children she already had.

Moving forward, Christine and Janelle will continue to support one another in their lives and on their journeys. Both have made improvements to their lifestyles, which has been noticeable among fans. Of all of the wives, these two seem to be the best of friends as well.

Sister Wives is currently on hiatus.