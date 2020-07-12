Meri Brown shuts down comments after Kody Brown divorce suggested by Sister Wives fan

Meri Brown isn’t going to stand for trolls in her life. The Sister Wives star swiftly dealt with a situation last week that has resulted in Facebook comments being heavily monitored.

Lularoe is still a booming business for Meri despite all of the negativity surrounding the brand. She continuously goes live to sell her clothing, often interacting with fans. Last week, things took a downturn when a follower chimed in about Kody Brown and her relationship with him.

What happened with Meri Brown’s live sale?

To sell off some of her gently used Lularoe clothing, Meri Brown took to Facebook Live and started a sale. When she brought out a piece of clothing and asked her members if they remember which episode of Sister Wives it was worn in, things went downhill fast.

A Sister Wives viewer chimed in and asked if it was from when Kody Brown admitted that he didn’t know why he married Meri. From there, the reality star instructed her moderator to remove the commenter and acknowledged how rude it came across.

While it was unclear if the comment was meant to be a slap in the face, the commenter is now banned and unable to take part in any future sales in the group. Meri Brown has been very accommodating to fans of the show who have supported her business, but this time, a line was crossed.

Is Meri Brown still with Kody Brown?

The status between Meri and Kody Brown has been back and forth. They are officially divorced, though remain “married” through their polygamist beliefs. She has always said that if she walks away from Kody, she walks away from the family too.

Sister Wives has been a huge hit for TLC and the revelation of how things work with the Browns has been fascinating to fans. The last season was especially intense when it came to Meri and Kody’s relationship. A lot of things have aired that has changed some perception of the couple, especially after the catfish scandal.

Even though their lifestyle has been very publicly put on display, Meri attempts to keep her business and television show separate. The reality star will indulge those in her Facebook group to a certain extent, but when they cross the line, she will shut them down and have her moderator handle them.

Sister Wives is currently on hiatus but is expected to return to TLC in the coming months.